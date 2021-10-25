CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends’

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest known for his role on “Friends” as Central...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Michael Tyler
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
Page Six

‘Bridgerton’ Emmy winner Marc Pilcher dead at 53 of COVID-19

Hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher died of COVID-19 on Sunday at the age of 53. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, according to his agency Curtis Brown. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award Nominee and Emmy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nbc#Prostate Cancer#Central Perk
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What is Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant's age difference?

Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth and musician boyfriend Josh Bryant are engaged. The couple shared the news on social media yesterday (Friday, 29 October) with fans now curious to know Kristin Chenoweth and her now fiancé Josh Bryant’s age difference. How old is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiancé Josh Bryant?. Broadway star Kristin...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shares a Sweet Update on Her "Family"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore does not hold back when it comes to expressing how much she cherishes her family. Of course, the RHOA mom's adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly is front and center in her life. But as Kenya recently shared on Instagram, her definition of family also includes her partner on Dancing with the Stars, Brandon Armstrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy