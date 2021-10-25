CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

US Postal Service beefs up staff, facilities to combat shipping crisis

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs both consumers and retailers from coast-to-coast deal with crippling...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
casscountyonline.com

U.S. Postal Service reveals new stamps for 2022

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has announced several new stamps to be issued in 2022. “The new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”
U.S. POLITICS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Postal service has bright future

Regarding the Lincoln Journal Star editorial ("Postal Service is held to unreasonable standard," Oct. 21), I’d like to clarify several factors that are not accurate in this editorial. First and foremost is the claim that we are cutting delivery from five days a week to three. The United States Postal...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Beefs#Shipping#The U S Postal Service#Nbc
staradvertiser.com

U.S. Postal Service looking to fill more than 600 positions in Hawaii

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill more than 600 jobs in Hawaii, over half of which are seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. The pay ranges from $18.01 to $20.66 an hour. USPS Operations Manager Kevin Nakaoka said in a news release today they need to fill...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
mibiz.com

The Shyft Group inks $53M contract with U.S. Postal Service

NOVI — A brand in The Shyft Group Inc.’s portfolio has inked a $53 million contract with the United States Postal Service. Utilimaster — which manufactures custom, multi-stop trucks and uplifts — announced today that the USPS placed a $53 million order for 447 dry freight truck bodies that will be used for heavy bulk mail delivery.
NOVI, MI
WGAL

Rossen Reports: US Postal Service ramping up for holiday deliveries

The United States Postal Service has big plans to combat the crippling supply chain issues for the holiday season. USPS expects to handle 50 million packages every day — and that's a 35% increase from last year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says it will add 45 new facilities and 112...
INDUSTRY
wabi.tv

U.S. Postal Service preparing for holiday shipping demands

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Gearing up for the holiday rush. The U.S. Postal Service says they don’t want a repeat of last year’s disaster, including late packages and not enough workers. So - this year they’ve re-tooled the way to do business. U.S. Postal Service has added 45 new facilities,...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

US vaping industry looks for answers as Postal Service ends deliveries

The American e-vapor industry faces a major challenge that has nothing to do with selling to minors, concerns over health risks and black-market knockoffs. It has to do with putting its products in the hands of consumers. On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service’s ban on the shipping of all vaping...
INDUSTRY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Postal Service’s new business is harmful and unnecessary

On Oct. 4, three days after the Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing. USPS, which has started experimental banking service in four eastern cities, has $188 billion in...
INDUSTRY
elizabethton.com

It’s time to fix the U.S. Postal Service and make it profitable

United States Postmaster Louis DeJoy provoked the ire of many when he recently announced delays in service, which began Oct. 1 in an attempt to lower the department’s budget. The postmaster general has said USPS can no longer meet its previous windows, pushing the maximum days for mail delivery sent...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy