US Postal Service beefs up staff, facilities to combat shipping crisis

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has announced several new stamps to be issued in 2022. “The new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”

