US Postal Service beefs up staff, facilities to combat shipping crisis

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has announced several new stamps to be issued in 2022. “The new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”
Stamp it and send it. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is gearing up for NFT stamps courtesy of a new partnership with VeVe. The move seems to be the first foray into NFTs from a government service or agency in the U.S., and signals another massive sign of growth for the VeVe marketplace.
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It was a door of opportunity that opened. A door he walked through. All these years later, J. C. Martin is finally ready to call it quits after five decades. “My job, during the course of ups and downs in your life, my job has been like...
Regarding the Lincoln Journal Star editorial ("Postal Service is held to unreasonable standard," Oct. 21), I’d like to clarify several factors that are not accurate in this editorial. First and foremost is the claim that we are cutting delivery from five days a week to three. The United States Postal...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Post Office is gearing up for a busy holiday season which could be hindered by supply chain issues. The USPS has added new processing machines to get shipments delivered faster. One of those new machines is in Wichita. “It can produce and transmit 3,200 packages per hour we […]
The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill more than 600 jobs in Hawaii, over half of which are seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. The pay ranges from $18.01 to $20.66 an hour. USPS Operations Manager Kevin Nakaoka said in a news release today they need to fill...
Representatives Patrick McHenry and James Comer have sent a letter to the Postmaster General slamming the US Postal Service’s “hidden” financial service pilot program. McHenry is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Financial Services. Comer is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight. The letter is...
SEATTLE — Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Postal Service launched a permanent program that slows down some mail services. The goal is to save the U.S. Postal Service some money and make up some losses. KING5 put the service changes to the test with help from our...
NOVI — A brand in The Shyft Group Inc.’s portfolio has inked a $53 million contract with the United States Postal Service. Utilimaster — which manufactures custom, multi-stop trucks and uplifts — announced today that the USPS placed a $53 million order for 447 dry freight truck bodies that will be used for heavy bulk mail delivery.
The United States Postal Service has big plans to combat the crippling supply chain issues for the holiday season. USPS expects to handle 50 million packages every day — and that's a 35% increase from last year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says it will add 45 new facilities and 112...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Gearing up for the holiday rush. The U.S. Postal Service says they don’t want a repeat of last year’s disaster, including late packages and not enough workers. So - this year they’ve re-tooled the way to do business. U.S. Postal Service has added 45 new facilities,...
The US Postal Service is announcing big changes in hopes of getting deliveries out on time for the holiday season. It comes amid the global shipping crisis and a shortage of workers across the US economy that shows no sign of letting up. It's now increasing capacity in order to handle 35% more daily packages.
The American e-vapor industry faces a major challenge that has nothing to do with selling to minors, concerns over health risks and black-market knockoffs. It has to do with putting its products in the hands of consumers. On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service’s ban on the shipping of all vaping...
The U.S. Postal Service is announcing big plans to add new facilities and extra staffing to deal with the holiday season crunch. The USPS is adding 45 new facilities, 112 new mail sorting machines and 40,000 additional seasonal workers.
The U.S. Postal Service is responsible for delivering Social Security and veterans benefit checks, prescription medicines and more to all Americans regardless of where they live. (Trinity Nguyen/Unsplash)
On Oct. 4, three days after the Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing. USPS, which has started experimental banking service in four eastern cities, has $188 billion in...
United States Postmaster Louis DeJoy provoked the ire of many when he recently announced delays in service, which began Oct. 1 in an attempt to lower the department’s budget. The postmaster general has said USPS can no longer meet its previous windows, pushing the maximum days for mail delivery sent...
