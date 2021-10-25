CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.N. Experts Condemn U.S. Expulsions of Haitian Migrants

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights experts on Monday condemned Washington's expulsions of Haitian migrants and refugees, saying they formed part of a policy of "racialised exclusion" of Black Haitians at U.S. ports of entry. Under its so-called Title 42 policy passed last year by the administration of former...

ICYMI: Despite Disasters and Chaos, Haitian Immigrants Most Likely to Be Denied U.S. Asylum

New reporting highlights racist treatment of Black immigrants. In a piece for NPR, Marisa Peñaloza reports on the ongoing racism in the application of U.S. asylum policy and what Haitian migrants face in navigating a broken immigration system. Haitian immigrants are the most likely to be denied U.S. asylum, as thousands have been rejected entry in the past months. Haiti is in a state of emergency after recent natural disasters left thousands homeless, struggling with food insecurity, economic collapse, and a political system in chaos following a presidential assassination. Gangs control much of the country, and killing and kidnapping civilians for ransom is part of daily life. More than 40,000 have fled the violence. Those that reach the U.S.-Mexico border are met by a Biden administration that immediately expelled thousands back to Haiti, without even the opportunity to apply for asylum.
