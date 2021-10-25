CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Thousands Stranded as Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing Stays Closed

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles waited at one of the main crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday as the border closed again after a brief opening the day before, despite promises that it would reopen, traders said. The Chaman border crossing, the second-largest...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forward

After a month in hiding, Afghanistan’s last Jew arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Zebulon Simentov looked tired but relieved as he exited the customs and baggage claim area of Istanbul’s new airport on the shores of the Black Sea Sunday morning. It had been quite a trip from his home in Kabul, where he became a minor celebrity to the international...
WORLD
CBS News

Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. left to face Taliban

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which concluded with the sudden fall of Kabul and rushed evacuation of Americans and their allies, left tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab speaks with two Afghans who worked with U.S. troops and diplomats, who now live in hiding in fear of the Taliban.
MILITARY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan

PESHAWAR/KABUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations. Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d'affaires at the embassy,...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Afghan Taliban’s victory boosts Pakistan’s radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossing#Government Of Pakistan#Kabul#Reuters#Chaman#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Pakistan Airlines#Pakistani
Birmingham Star

After Afghan Withdrawal, US, Pakistan Work to Rebuild Trust

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. officials say the withdrawal of U.S. coalition forces from Afghanistan has changed the political calculus of U.S.-Pakistan relations, making Washington less reliant on Islamabad when it comes to counterterrorism activities. In a recent interview with VOA's Urdu Service, former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vox

Why thousands of Afghans are still on US military bases

One set of clothes took Enayatullah Sadat from Nimroz province, in the southwest of Afghanistan, to Fort Pickett, a United States military base in Blackstone, Virginia. He wore the outfit in Nimroz, after he delivered the last drips of intel to the Afghan Air Force on the Taliban’s position. He wore it as he drove toward Kabul on roads blasted by IEDs. He wore the outfit for the five days it took him to fight his way inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. He wore it on his flight to Qatar, and then started to feel shy about the way he might smell on another crowded flight to Washington, DC. He wore it when he waited for hours in line for his first meal at Fort Pickett. Another day, about 15 in total, in the same clothes: a perahan tunban, traditional Afghan clothes consisting of a long dress shirt and trousers, and reddish sandals, gray foam leaking from the heel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Times

Humanitarian groups pressure Biden on stranded Afghan refugees

More than 100 humanitarian groups are pressing President Biden to do more to evacuate at-risk Afghans left behind amid the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from the country in late August. In a letter to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week, leaders from international development, humanitarian, and immigration organizations expressed...
IMMIGRATION
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Woman Mauled To Death By Leopard As Horrified Companions Flee

A 50-year-old woman in India was mauled to death by a leopard less than a week after a leopad attacked and killed a girl in the same area. Gajra Pancheshwar, accompanied by other women, was cutting paddy in a field in the Ugli area of Seoni district when the leopard attacked, B.C. Meshram, the manager of the Seoni Forest Development Corporation said, according to The Hindu.
ACCIDENTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy