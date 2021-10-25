CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sandoval: Affordable homes are essential for communities to thrive

By Laura Sandoval
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In3uK_0cbzdGIE00

Being a resident of downtown San Jose, I intimately understand that my community members are suffering. I hear it in the voices of business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open in the era after a global pandemic. I see it when I pass people curled under sleeping bags along the sidewalks that line my walk to work.

As more of my neighbors start to return to the office, or try to rebuild their businesses, we are all wondering the same thing—what can be done? When I see how many unhoused neighbors I have, I know we have work to do. For my part, I am committed to playing my role in this effort.

My organization, PATH, is driven by a mission to end homelessness for individuals, families and communities. To date, we have built 15 buildings that created 847 affordable and supportive homes—with another 671 coming soon. Our organization improves the quality of life for communities throughout the state by creating affordable housing solutions.

Affordable housing is just that—it’s a home that’s affordable. To be considered affordable, residents should not spend more than 30% of their gross income on housing costs. With the fair market value for a studio apartment in San Jose currently going for $2,228, San Jose has become the second most expensive place to rent in the country. Renters need to earn $80,000 annually to afford to live locally.

Most of the people experiencing homelessness on the streets of downtown San Jose don’t earn enough money to rent an apartment. Even if every person were fully employed and earning a living wage, they would be rent burdened, at best.

Affordable housing is not shelter, or a drop-in center or a project that attracts homelessness on the street. Quite the opposite, homelessness decreases when people have access to affordable housing options that are willing to rent to applicants who lack rental histories or credit scores.

We take pride in our developments throughout the state. We partner with nationally-recognized design teams like DAHLIN to design beautiful buildings. We are honored that Villas on the Park, our first development in San Jose, was selected as a finalist for this year’s Jack Kemp award for excellence in affordable and workforce housing.

PATH’s affordable homes are designed in a way that nurtures healing as residents recover from the traumas of homelessness. We create community rooms where residents can enjoy the company of their new neighbors. We have teaching kitchens where residents not only cook for themselves, but can also share cooking tips amongst each other. At Villas on the Park, we have a beautiful rooftop deck where residents can spend a few minutes in the community garden, or simply enjoy the view of downtown San Jose at sunset. We believe anyone would be proud to call a PATH building their home.

We know the transformative power of having a home. Since Villas on the Park opened its doors in 2019, we have helped nearly 100 people find safe, stable and permanent homes. Ninety-five percent of those who moved into Villas have successfully maintained their home for a full year.

Moreover, we learn powerful stories from our residents about how having a home changed their lives for the better. Parents have reunited with their families. Leaders have found voice through community advocacy groups. Renters have made community in the local coffee shops where baristas not only know their names, but their favorite drink orders. If you walked past them on the street, you may not even know that, just two years prior, you may have passed the same person camping in front of the California Theatre.

In any thriving community, there must be places for all types of people to live, work and play. We believe that we thrive when we are a community of individuals, enriched by diversity, working together to make this city a home for all. PATH believes that affordable housing options like Villas on the Park are the path to creating a thriving downtown.

When affordable housing is integrated into community plans, neighborhoods will flourish. Homelessness will decrease. Essential workers will not be priced out of the communities they serve. Vibrant communities that are dynamic and inclusive of all types of people cannot risk omitting a plan for readily available affordable housing.

As a statewide organization in 150 cities, we know there is suffering from the persistent challenges of homelessness. Yet, since moving to San Jose, I have more hope than ever that we can end homelessness for good. We have seen the success of collaborative efforts from the city, county, housing authority and community leaders working in concert.

We have witnessed the passing of Measure A, where voters chose to tax themselves in order to fund this effort. We look at partners like Cisco, Apple, Facebook and Google who have committed their time, energy and resources to working together to improve the communities they work in.

Although the state of homelessness in our community can feel overwhelming, we know from the individual and human stories that we see every day that this can be the community to functionally end homelessness. The innovation that defines the Silicon Valley has demonstrated itself in private and public contributions to housing affordability in our region. We have the best thinkers, the wealth of resources and the public will to end homelessness for good. Let’s be the community that sets the precedent in what it means to bring everybody home.

San José Spotlight columnist Laura Sandoval is regional director at PATH San Jose, a homeless services and housing development agency. She is also a licensed clinical social worker with over a decade of experience. Her columns appear every fourth Monday of the month. Contact Laura at [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Staedler: Lets focus on mixed-use projects that will impact our community

While there has been a lot of discussion in the last week about SB 9, SB 10 and the gaping legislative holes in what each bill will and won’t do, it overshadows projects that will redevelop neighborhood retail centers. These projects will develop more than 1,000 homes in areas with amenities and infrastructure. The two... The post Staedler: Lets focus on mixed-use projects that will impact our community appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor taps local organizer to serve as Asian community liaison

Tri Nguyen started work as a community liaison in San Jose City Hall with a clear purpose: To get city services to his community. Since his family immigrated to San Jose from Vietnam more than 17 years ago, Nguyen has grown to love his second home in the South Bay. “I have built my roots here,” Nguyen told... The post San Jose mayor taps local organizer to serve as Asian community liaison appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose officials question statewide changes to single-family zoning

California Gov. Gavin Newsom effectively did away with single-family zoning last month with two pieces of legislation. But implementing the bills is leaving San Jose officials and elected leaders with questions as the laws come closer to taking effect. The San Jose City Council held a study session Thursday to discuss Senate Bills 9 and... The post UPDATE: San Jose officials question statewide changes to single-family zoning appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
San Jose, CA
Business
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara residents want to reclaim their once vibrant downtown

Santa Clara residents want to rebuild their downtown after tearing it down more than 50 years ago. Members of Reclaiming Our Downtown, a Santa Clara grassroots group, has led the push to revitalize the once-bustling six-block downtown. They want to return the city’s downtown to its original street grid of mixed-use businesses in the downtown area... The post Santa Clara residents want to reclaim their once vibrant downtown appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

New affordable housing project coming to East San Jose

The overly-concentrated affordable housing market in East San Jose could be getting more than 150 additional units. New plans recommended Wednesday by a city panel call for an estimated 164 low-income apartments spanning a 1.3-acre site in Alum Rock, a neighborhood in East San Jose’s District 5. As part of the project, a vacant 8,200... The post New affordable housing project coming to East San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose increases homeless camp cleaning efforts

San Jose residents and elected officials are frustrated with the buildup of more than 200 homeless encampments. The city plans to clean up some of them by next spring. The San Jose City Council reviewed the city’s ongoing encampment management policy on Tuesday. City officials will come back with a plan to identify encampments across the... The post San Jose increases homeless camp cleaning efforts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Path
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose pizza shop under new ownership after abuse allegations

A popular vegan pizza shop in downtown San Jose is under new ownership following accusations of sexual assault against the previous owner. San Jose couple Ruth Baker and Wesley Tonascia dipped into their “hard earned savings” to acquire Pizza Flora last month, replacing Ryan Summers, who put the restaurant up for sale after allegations of... The post Downtown San Jose pizza shop under new ownership after abuse allegations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

No immediate transition funds for San Jose Flea Market vendors

San Jose Flea Market owners will pay millions to help vendors relocate amid looming development plans. But it will be some time before the retailers see a cent of that money. Roberto Gonzalez, president of the Berryessa Flea Market Vendors Association, told San José Spotlight he believed the Bumb family, which owns the flea market,... The post No immediate transition funds for San Jose Flea Market vendors appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Restaurant Association launches in San Jose

After being battered by COVID-19 and business closures, Silicon Valley eateries have an advocacy group—a local restaurant association. The Silicon Valley Restaurant Association, formed by San Jose consultant Sean Kali-rai and former Silicon Valley Organization (SVO) government relations director Eddie Truong, launches Tuesday. Kali-rai is a longtime policy analyst and cannabis lobbyist, while Truong rose through the SVO’s public policy ranks over the last five years.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

In Silicon Valley, college students see hardship through COVID-19 pandemic

This story is being co-published with The Imprint, a national news outlet covering child welfare and youth justice issues. College students have long gone hungry and slept in their cars in Silicon Valley, one of the wealthiest enclaves in the nation. But many of the young people pursuing higher education this year face obstacles that have mounted with each month of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Homeless
San José Spotlight

Hundreds celebrate the opening of Vietnamese service center in San Jose

Donning traditional áo dài dresses and Vietnamese heritage flag face masks, hundreds of South Bay residents joined county officials Saturday to celebrate the opening of the first-ever Vietnamese American Service Center. Ai Duong Truong came to the event with her friends from the Hội Người Việt Cao Niên San Jose (Vietnamese Senior Group in San... The post Hundreds celebrate the opening of Vietnamese service center in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Proposed Costco fires up some San Jose residents

Costco wants to grow its San Jose footprint—this time in the Westgate West shopping center off Prospect Road. But the proposal isn’t sitting well with local residents. “Nobody likes seeing empty buildings for long periods of time, so it is important to fill it in with viable businesses or dense housing. But let’s get creative,”... The post Proposed Costco fires up some San Jose residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s overtime cost highlights shortage of skilled trade workers

Overtime is the only way to keep certain key services afloat in San Jose, with the search for skilled labor a constant struggle. The city relies on some employees working longer hours and picking up extra shifts to keep operations running, a practice officials and experts say is fueled by persistent vacancies and uncompetitive compensation.... The post San Jose’s overtime cost highlights shortage of skilled trade workers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose awarded contracts to Liccardo ally, whistleblower claims

A San Jose employee is questioning whether a food distribution company won millions of dollars in city contracts because of its ties to an ally of the mayor. Jill Mariani, a city official since 2017, is blowing the whistle on her bosses with the city manager’s office for awarding lucrative contracts to Revolution Foods after... The post San Jose awarded contracts to Liccardo ally, whistleblower claims appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Major Los Gatos project promised 270 affordable apartments. Only 50 are happening.

The town of Los Gatos learned a tough lesson when it placed a big bet on the North 40 project to deliver affordable housing. One of the oldest jurisdictions in Santa Clara County, Los Gatos is made up of 71% single-family homes with a median price of $2.1 million on the current market. Construction of... The post Major Los Gatos project promised 270 affordable apartments. Only 50 are happening. appeared first on San José Spotlight.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose delays insurance mandate that could decimate taxi drivers

Amid growing frustration from San Jose taxicab drivers, a city committee is taking another look at regulations that could hamper the industry. The San Jose Rules and Open Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to delay any new requirements imposed on the taxicab industry until officials come back at a later date with an analysis on... The post San Jose delays insurance mandate that could decimate taxi drivers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidates criticize mental health hospital for kids

A mayoral candidate’s criticism of a planned psychiatric facility has drawn strong rebuttals from mental health advocates. The Board of Supervisors revealed a plan in February to build a 77-bed hospital building at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The proposed facility, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, would include county-run... The post San Jose candidates criticize mental health hospital for kids appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy