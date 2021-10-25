Shooting Leaves South Jersey Woman, 26, Wounded

A 26-year-old woman from Atlantic City was shot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 12:32 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Atlantic City police said.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of her injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 .

Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

