CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Michelin's third-quarter sales beat expectations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, thanks to sustained demand from truck makers and its specialty businesses.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to September.

Analysts polled by the company had predicted quarterly sales of 5.80 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shoe Zone raises profit guidance after better-than-expected sales

Shoe Zone has lifted its profit targets after recent sales were better than the company expected.Shares in the discount shoe retailer, which runs 410 stores across the UK, rose sharply after the update.It told shareholders on Monday morning that its now expects its profits for the past year to surpass pre-pandemic levels.Shoe Zone said its pre-tax profit for the year to October 2 is expected to have been between £9 million and £10 million.The firm had previously guided that it would reveal a profit of at least £6.5 million.This represents a significant improvement on the £14.6 million loss it posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Times Daily

Resurgent demand drives Caterpillar sales in third quarter

Bustling construction sites, active drilling for energy and re-engagement in mines and other heavy industries doubled third quarter profits at Caterpillar and drove sales up 25% as the global economy emerges from a pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Paris#Thomson Reuters#French
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Winchester’s Sales Jump 94 Percent In Third Quarter

Winchester’s sales grew 93.8 percent in the third quarter to $400 million from $206.4 million in the year-ago third quarter, boosted by strong hunting demand stemming from the pandemic experience. The results were revealed in the third-quarter report of Winchester’s parent, Olin Corp. The growth was primarily due to higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Wall Street expects a slowdown in Robinhood's crypto business in the third quarter

Robinhood's crypto business has become increasingly important to the trading app's top line, and many on Wall Street are calling for a drop off from the record trading levels in the second quarter. However, with bitcoin recently notching records and Robinhood's new digital-currency wallet feature, the trading app might be...
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle reports record-breaking third quarter sales

It was a record-breaking third quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Trials of new menu items, including a wildly popular smoked brisket LTO, coupled with robust digital sales and a recovery of in-restaurant dining led to a big quarter for the fast casual, with total revenue of $2 billion. That figure is up 21.9% over the previous year, the chain reported Thursday for the three months ended Sept. 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Luxury demand lifts L'Oreal's third-quarter sales

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - L’Oreal on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the third-quarter, helped by strong demand for its luxury lines. The French group, which owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani cosmetics, reported sales up 13.1% from July to September, excluding currency swings and acquisitions. This beat...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Biogen Beats on Third Quarter Earnings and Raises Guidance

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts and also upped its full-year profit forecast amid strong expected demand for its Alzheimer's treatment, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Biogen reported net income of $318.1 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Asia Stocks Slip as Data Shows China's Economy Grew Less Than Expected in the Third Quarter

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly slipped on Monday as investors reacted to the release of key Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite slipped 0.12% to close at 3,568.14 while the Shenzhen component declined 0.458% on the day to 14,350.02. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell anpit 0.4%, as of its final hour of trading.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy