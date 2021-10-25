CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Brand to Release the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ‘Georgetown’ In 2022

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0cbzciYz00

Although basketball legend Michael Jordan played for the University of North Carolina, Jordan Brand will reference another institution for the next Air Jordan 1 release.

According to @zSneakerheadz’s recent Instagram post, a new “Georgetown” colorway of MJ’s beloved signature shoe will hit shelves next year. The sneaker leak social media account also shared a brief look at the forthcoming style on social media, which revealed that the style is dressed in Georgetown University’s team colors.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Georgetown” is executed with a gray-based leather upper that’s contrasted by navy overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding. The look of the shoe is brought together with a white tongue, gray shoelaces, white midsole and a navy rubber outsole.

This style will also utilize the ’85 version of the shoe, which means that the silhouette is closer to the original Jordan 1 releases from 1985 including an upper with a higher cut and thicker leather. It’s also worth noting that the shoe doesn’t appear to feature Georgetown branding on the shoe confirming the style is modeled after the Jordan Brand-sponsored college.

Per @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Georgetown” will be released in February 2022 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag. While a first look and the early release info of the shoe were shared by the aforementioned account, the release has not been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Billie Eilish’s sold-out Air Jordan 15 collab is restocking this Thursday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET for $225.

