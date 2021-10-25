CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dolphins sign safety Sheldrick Redwine from Panthers practice squad

 7 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are attempting to improve their roster after their sixth-straight defeat, this time at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are signing safety Sheldrick Redwine from the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Miami has struggled to cover tight ends and running backs this season, so this move could be made to improve that aspect of their defense. It also could be because Jerome Baker may miss some time with a knee injury that he suffered Sunday despite the fact it’s not expected to be serious.

Redwine was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Miami. He played two seasons with the Browns, appearing in 27 of 32 possible games and recording 69 total tackles.

The 24-year-old was released by the Browns during roster cuts heading into this season and signed with the Jets where he bounced between the active roster and the practice squad. He was signed to the Panthers practice squad just two weeks ago.

Redwine’s versatility could make him a solid depth piece at multiple positions.

