In case you have not signed up yet for the advance child tax credit payments from the IRS then you may likely hold till the next year. Although, it might also signify that certain households will be receiving an amount of $7,200 under child tax credit payments in 2022. As confirmed by the concerned authorities, payments for child tax credit will be deferred till next year, with certain exemptions for those people who have not yet signed up.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO