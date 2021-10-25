CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood & Alison Pill Among Five Joining Billy Crudup in Apple Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Tf1X_0cbzcJgw00

EXCLUSIVE : Hank Azaria ( Brockmire, Ray Donovan ), Haneefah Wood ( Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time ), Alison Pill ( Them, The Newsroom ), Nick Podany ( Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway) and Dewshane Williams ( The Umbrella Academy, In the Dar k), are set to star alongside Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television . They round out the ensemble cast of the 10-episode, half-hour dramedy, which Crudup, Emmy winner for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, also executive produces.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Entwistle and executive produced by Stephen Falk, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world, It centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

2020-21 Netflix Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Emmy winner Azaria plays Eddie, slick salesman with a gambling problem. Wood portrays Shirley Stedman, Jack’s (Crudup) right-hand and the glue that keeps the operation together. Pill is Myrtle Mayburn, an aggrieved customer out for justice. Podany plays Joey Shorter, Jack’s protege and newest addition to the sales team. Williams plays Herb Porter, an eternal optimist and Jack’s hardest working salesman.

Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein also executive produce through their banner Mortal Media.

Azaria is repped by ICM Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Wood is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Silver Lining Entertainment and Lily Tillers at Del, Shaw, Moonves. Pill is repped by CAA and Burstein Company. Podany is repped by AMT Artists, HCKR, MZ.MGMT.NY, and attorneys Ira Schreck and Carolyn Conrad. Williams is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Noble Caplan Abrams.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Partner Track’: Desmond Chiam And Tehmina Sunny Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Tehmina Sunny (Chicago Med) have signed on for recurring roles in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series from creator Georgia Lee based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel. They join a cast led by Arden Cho that also features Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps and Matthew Rauch. In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Chiam will play Zi-Xin “Z” Min, a handsome...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Love & Death’: Brian d’Arcy James, Olivia Applegate, Mackenzie Astin Among Five Cast In HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Olivia Applegate (Euphoria), Mackenzie Astin (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Adam Cropper (Tenet) and Bruce McGill (Shades of Blue) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe star in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television. Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kalil
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Alison Pill
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Blake Griffin
spoilertv.com

Hello Tomorrow - Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill and Others Cast

Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nick Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), are set to star alongside Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. They round out the ensemble cast of the 10-episode, half-hour dramedy, which Crudup, Emmy winner for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, also executive produces.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Billy Crudup Calls His ‘Morning Show’ Betrayal “Somewhat Agonizing” to Watch

[This story contains spoilers from the sixth episode of the second season of Apple’s The Morning Show, “A Private Person.”]. Cory Ellison did a bad thing. The CEO of The Morning Show‘s fictional network is hyper-ambitious and typically thrives in chaos, but he finds himself knocked off his game halfway through season two of the Apple TV+ morning news drama.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller & Kit Harington Among Stars Set For Scott Z. Burns’ Climate Change Anthology Series ‘Extrapolations’ For Apple

Scott Z. Burns’ climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations has set a star-studded cast. The Apple TV+ series has cast stars including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav to lead the series. The series, which is now in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century. It comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res with Burns...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haneefah Wood Alison#The Umbrella Academy#Mrc Television#Netflix Pilots Series#Mortal Media#Icm Partners#A3 Artists Agency#Caa#Burstein Company
UPI News

Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolations'

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast for its upcoming series Extrapolations on Monday. Meryl Streep headlines a cast that also includes Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav. Apple describes Extrapolations as an eight-episode anthology...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Daisy Ridley To Star In Futuristic Thriller ‘Mind Fall’ With Mathieu Kassovitz Directing Graham Moore Script — Hot AFM Package

EXCLUSIVE: It’s officially a hot project palooza this AFM. We can reveal that Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) is set to star in futuristic thriller Mind Fall with Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) attached to direct the script from Graham Moore (The Imitation Game). Wild Bunch International is launching sales on the hot prospect, which heralds from Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 (Hypnotic). John Graham is also producing for Studio 8. Mind Fall takes place in near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the black market is memories, physically removed from one person’s brain and implanted into another’s using a new illegal technology. Top...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Comedy Adds Seven To Season 5 Cast

Angela Trimbur (The Good Place, The Final Girls), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Ziwe, Hot White Heist), Greta Titelman (Los Espookys, Shrill), Joe Castle Baker (The Other Two), Larry Owens (High Maintenance, Modern Love), Michelle Badillo (Vida, The Great North) and Aparna Nancherla (Corporate, Master of None) have joined the Season 5 cast of HBO’s acclaimed comedy Search Party in recurring roles. Trimbur, Kuhlenschmidt, Titelman, Castle Baker, Owens and Badilloare will portray Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) “disciples,” who join her in her grand existential pursuit, and Nancherla joins as Tunnel Quinn’s (Jeff Goldblum) head scientist. Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘City On Fire’: Wyatt Oleff To Star In Apple TV+ Series, Jesse Peretz To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not OK With This, It) has been cast as the male lead in City on Fire, an Apple TV+ drama series inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Jesse Peretz, a director on Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series The Shrink Next Door, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of City On Fire’s eight-episode first season. In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Kiernan Shipka Headlines Wall Street Drama ‘The Golden Cage’ In Works At Hulu; Susanna White To Direct For Epidemic Pics & Roadside Attractions

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has put into development hourlong drama The Golden Cage, from producers Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) and Adam Rodin (Extant). Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Kiernan Shipka is attached to star in the project, created and written by Page Awards finalist Oskar Nordmark. BAFTA-winning British helmer Susanna White (Andor) is set to direct the potential pilot and serve as an executive producer. Described as Suits meets Oliver Stone’s Wall Street, The Golden Cage explores the lengths one woman (Shipka) will go to camouflage her past while climbing the dizzying heights of Wall Street. This marks the first major sale for Nordmark,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’ Kills Off Major Character

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the October 29 episode of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. In the latest episode of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, the series bid farewell to its original male lead. The show depicts the power struggles inside a network morning show, pulling back the curtain on the smiling faces that greet the nation every day, showing that workplace struggles and power plays are as much a part of high-level broadcasting as the weather report. But now, Steve Carell’s character is gone forever. That’s right, Mitch Kessler is dead. It seems Kessler, the power-hungry, abusive broadcaster drove his...
TV SERIES
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Smallwood’: Julie White To Co-Star In CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julie White is set as a series regular opposite Pete Holmes in CBS comedy Smallwood, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Wool’: Harriet Walter, Avi Nash & Chinaza Uche Join Apple’s Dystopian Drama As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead, Barry) and Chinaza Uche (Dickinson, Nigerian Prince) will round out the cast of Wool, Apple’s world-building drama series based on the New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey. They’ll appear alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo. Written by Graham Yost (Sneaky Pete, Justified) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game), Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Empire Waist’: Mia Kaplan, Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle & More Board Dramedy From Wayfarer Studios And Director Claire Ayoub

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Kaplan (SMILF), Rainn Wilson (Jerry and Marge Go Large), Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), newcomer Jemima Yevu and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) have signed on to star in Empire Waist, a body-positive, coming-of-age dramedy from writer-director Claire Ayoub and Wayfarer Studios, which is currently in production in New York. Ayoub’s first feature centers on a group of teens who overcome societal bias and celebrate self-acceptance through inclusive fashion design and friendship. Kaplan plays the lead role of Lenore, a teen deeply insecure about her weight. Hiding her passion for fashion design, Lenore tries to make herself invisible...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy