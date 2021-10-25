CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London debut of Christopher Durang's Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is back on. After being postponed from its originally scheduled premiere in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the production, which stars two-time Oliver Award winner Janie Dee, will now run from November 5 through...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Go Inside the Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change With New Photos and Video

The Broadway company of "Caroline, or Change" The Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change opens at Studio 54 on October 27, and now you can get a look at the production with these new photos and video. Starring Olivier winner Sharon D Clarke as Caroline, the musical also features John Cariani, Caissie Levy, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien and more. Directed by Michael Longhurst, Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline, the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach. See more of the musical by checking out production photos and a video below!
MOVIES
Broadway.com

The Phantom of the Opera, To Kill a Mockingbird

Meghan Picerno & Emilie Kouatchou on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this new episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Sunday, October 31 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Brooks Ashmanskas Joins Darren Star's Uncoupled & More

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas has been cast as a series regular on Darren Star's newest Netflix series Uncoupled, starring Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris. Deadline reports that Ashmanskas, Broadway alum Tuc Watkins, Oscar and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks and Tisha Campbell will also be featured in the show. Created and executive produced by Sex and the City, Younger and Emily in Paris' Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman, the show centers on Michael (Harris), who thinks his life is perfect until his husband Colin (Watkins) blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City. Ashmanskas will play Stanley, a successful but unlucky-in-love art dealer and one of Michael’s close friends. Filming is scheduled to begin in New York later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Full Cast Set for The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The starry Broadway revival of The Music Man has announced its full cast. As previously announced, the Jerry Zaks-helmed revival will begin performances on December 20 and officially open on February 10, 2022 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The production is headlined by Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Broadway.com

Trouble In Mind, Starring LaChanze, Begins Broadway Performances

Jessica Frances Dukes, Don Stephenson, Simon Jones, Chuck Cooper, LaChanze, Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, Danielle Campbell and Brandon Micheal Hall. Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind begins its Broadway premiere run at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Starring Tony winner LaChanze, the Roundabout Theatre Company production is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and will play a limited engagement through January 9, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Danny Robins' Supernatural Thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story Sets West End Return

Julia Chan, Lilly Allen, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser in the original production of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" Check the time! Danny Robins' supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will return to London's West End this winter following its record-breaking run at the Noël Coward Theatre this summer. The thriller, directed by Matthew Dunster, is now set to play the Gielgud Theatre for a limited time beginning December 4. The original production starred Lilly Allen along with Julia Chan, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser. Casting for this remount is to be announced.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

Broadway.com, and its parent company John Gore Organization, has received a 2021 New York Emmy Award for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal. The syndicated national television show, which was recently relaunched as The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, was honored in the category of Best Magazine Program (Series). The 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards were presented by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter in a livestream awards presentation on October 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Christopher Durang
Person
Michael Maloney
Person
Janie Dee
The Independent

Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater album attracts Broadway stars

One of musical theater's most exciting new writing partnerships started with a breakup song.Composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Steven Sater bonded while creating “Ready to Be Done With You,” cementing a collaboration that has now produced a 13-track concept album sung by some of Broadway s best.“It's just been a thrill ride for me and the thrill of a lifetime to work with Burt,” says Sater, the Tony-, Olivier- and Grammy-winner behind “Spring Awakening,” which paired his story and lyrics with music by Duncan Sheik.The still-to-be-staged musical is called “Some Lovers” and Broadway Records has released its clutch of...
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Audra McDonald to Star in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders on Broadway

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Audra McDonald will star in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders on Broadway. This production marks Kennedy's Broadway debut as playwright at the age of 90. “I am so thrilled. It’s only taken me 65 years to make it to Broadway!” Kennedy said in a statement. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct the production.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

The Phantom of the Opera's Emilie Kouatchou & Meghan Picerno Talk Milestones and 'Team Christine'

Emilie Kouatchou & Meghan Picerno in "The Phantom of the Opera" The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its return to Broadway on October 22. Meghan Picerno, who was performing as Christine Daaé at the time of the Broadway shutdown, is back as the long-running show's leading lady. Just a few days after the reopening performance, history was made as Emilie Kouatchou, her alternate, became the first Black woman to play Christine on Broadway. Both performers sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at New York City's Renaissance Hotel to talk about "Team Christine," as they call it, and Phantom's recent milestones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Trevor Tickets

The time has come for him to break out of his shell…. The time has come for you to meet Trevor. It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broadway.com

Get a First Look at the New Off-Broadway Musical Trevor

Holden William Hagelberger and the cast of "Trevor" Get a first look at the new off-Broadway musical Trevor with these fresh production photos. The musical, which is based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, began performances at off-Broadway's Stage 42 on October 25 and officially opens on November 10. Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Beautiful - the Carole King Musical director Marc Bruni and choreographer Joshua Prince reunited for this show. Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role of the musical, which follows 13-year-old Trevor as he struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. It is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski. The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Stone and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. The musical's cast also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel A. Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert and Jarrod Zimmerman. Check out the photos below!
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

‘Carol’ Writer Phyllis Nagy Talks About Her New Drama ‘Call Jane’

Phyllis Nagy’s screenplays have brought her many accolades, including an Oscar nom for “Carol.” The writer, who also teaches at UCLA, brings her second directorial effort, “Call Jane,” to AFM. The film, which stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Chris Messina, is set in the 1960s and follows Joy (Banks) whose pregnancy is tainted by the threat it poses to her own life. She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the Janes, an underground group of women united by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), who risk everything to provide people like Joy with choices. Hayley Schore and Roshan...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefocus.news

What is Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant's age difference?

Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth and musician boyfriend Josh Bryant are engaged. The couple shared the news on social media yesterday (Friday, 29 October) with fans now curious to know Kristin Chenoweth and her now fiancé Josh Bryant’s age difference. How old is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiancé Josh Bryant?. Broadway star Kristin...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy