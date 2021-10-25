CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (not) in review

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll right, prepare the fireworks and explosions; I’m going to dazzle you all with an astonishing hot take. Ready for it? Final Fantasy XIV’s third expansion, Shadowbringers, is… very good!. You’re shocked, I’m sure. After more than two years with the expansion, countless breathy thinkpieces in mainstream gaming culture...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV ramps up for Endwalker with a lyrical journey, starting with Answers

When Endwalker arrives in just over a month, it concludes a story that Final Fantasy XIV has been telling ever since the launch of A Realm Reborn in 2013. That’s a journey through several expansions and events, and it’s also a trip through numerous theme songs that the game has used over the years. So the official site is taking us on a lyrical tour of these songs, starting with the theme from the original launch as well as A Realm Reborn, Answers.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Inscryption (PC) Review

Now that we are in the midst of the spookiest season in earnest, a few things are bound to happen. There will be remakes of classic horror stories that manage to miss the mark retroactively making the original story better. By comparison, a few new ideas will show up to try to reinvent the entire horror genre, but will ultimately end up as a mediocre or shallow product at the end of the day, and there will be a couple of independent projects with some legitimately interesting ideas that will hit big with a cult audience but not garner a whole lot of mainstream appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Moogles And Mountains: Final Fantasy XIV Kicks Off Two Events This Week

As one event ends, another (or two) begins. We hope all you Final Fantasy XIV players who wanted the Regalia mount managed to get it. If not, there’s always next time, and until then, there’s always more to do. In this case, we have both the Moogle Treasure Trove and Breaking Brick Mountains events to keep us occupied for a while. Both events begin tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

The Vision Of Escaflowne (2016 Dub) Review And Discussion: Final Fantasy’s Best Anime Ever | Anime-Versal Reviews

The Vision Of Escaflowne (2016 Dub) Review And Discussion: Final Fantasy’s Best Anime Ever | Anime-Versal Reviews. Join Kyle (Daily COG, The Cantina Podcast), Christine (No Mercy Podcast, Daily COG) and Brian (PulpMythos on YouTube) as they take a look at the world created by ancient Atlantis in The Vision of Escaflowne. This isekai takes our heroine, Hitomi, on a fantasy adventure ripped from the code of every Final Fantasy game through 1994. On Gaia, this magical world created by ancient angel-like Atlanteans, she meets Prince/King Van, a playboy knight named Allen, a cat-human-hybrid named Merle, and a host of others. However, in traditional fashion we find our characters embroiled in love and war! Also, there’s a deep secret about who is from where! Are you shocked? Well, we weren’t but we enjoyed it anyways.
COMICS
culturedvultures.com

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida Hopeful Final Fantasy XIV Will Come To Xbox

Final Fantasy XIV could stake a claim as being one of the most popular MMOs of all time, with the game approaching 25 million players across PC and PlayStation, but for whatever reason, the game has never made its way to Xbox. According to FFXIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida, that might be about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove and Dragon Quest X Crossover Returns October 19

Square Enix have announced the return of the Moogle Treasure Trove and Dragon Quest X crossover events for Final Fantasy XIV. First is the Dragon Quest X event, which first appeared in 2014; with this time being the fifth. “As reported” by The Mythril Eye (an in-universe newspaper), strange golems have been seen roaming the ruins of Belah’dia; and just so happen to look like the Golems in the Dragon Quest series. Made of special materials, Amajin & Sons Mineral Concern are eager to get their hands on them.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Final Fantasy XIV Talks Changes Coming To Scrips And Allagan Tomestones

As part of patch 6.0, Final Fantasy XIV players will start to see some changes to Scrips and Allagan Tomestones. The FFXIV team took to their website today to outline those changes, giving players plenty of notice before the patch hits. Effectively, Allagan Tomestones of Poetics will still be an...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Nominated for Two Golden Joysticks Awards

Final Fantasy XIV has received nomination for two Golden Joysticks awards. Square Enix shared this announcement through the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account. The MMORPG is competing for the “Best Gaming Community” and “Still Playing” awards. Voting is available to the public, and will remain open until November 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Producer “Positive” About Xbox Port

Affectionate called Yoshi-P by Final Fantasy XIV‘s legion of fans, producer Naoki Yoshida is known for his proactive approach to game design–and his love for those who have made the online title the massive hit it is today. The man never gives up when it comes to improving player’s experiences, and given the amount of time and energy he’s put into reviving the game from the ashes, it’s safe to say that Final Fantasy XIV will be pulling in new fans for many years to come. Only a month prior to the long-awaited Endwalker expansion, Yoshida has come forward to give an update on the possibility of an Xbox port of the title.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

sugar (game) review

This physics puzzler starts out as a sweet surprise but grows stale the further you get into it. Bart Bonte's games are always a fun surprise. For the last few years, he's been putting out cheeky puzzle games inspired by colors. His most recent of those--Pink--is definitely worth checking out if you haven't already. His latest release breaks from his color streak and instead focuses on an ingredient. sugar (game) is all about catching grains of sugar in mugs by hand-drawing paths to direct individual grains as they float down through the air.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

How Final Fantasy XIV Became No Longer Just A Fantasy

When first announced, its title was supposed to be called Final Fantasy: Rupture. The game had already been in development for five years, and in 2010 it was released for PC. A version for the Ps3 and Xbox was to be released as well, but due to some disagreements with Microsoft, the game was only released for the Ps3 in August of 2013.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

How to Prepare Gear for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

With Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker inching closer, there are a plethora of people jumping into the game. Naturally, there is a lot of content. However, with every new expansion comes a new set of challenges. That said, Final Fantasy XIV uses an item level system that will require players to have a certain item level in order to participate in new content. This guide will break down how to obtain the best Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers gear, i.e. armor and weapons, to get ready for the release of Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Mark Your Calendar, The Next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter Is Just Two Weeks Away

With all the stuff going on lately, you might have missed hearing about this earlier, or you may be totally on the ball and know about it already. Either way, Square Enix confirmed this morning, via a post on the Final Fantasy XIV site, that the Letter from the Producer Live Part LXVII will be taking place Friday, November 5, 2021, at 7:00 pm Pacific time.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV updates its Endwalker site for more details on trials and raids

If you were hoping that the Magus Sisters being bosses meant that you would be free of fighting them as a trial, the latest update to the official site for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will rid you of that particular concept. The site now lists both Anima and the Magus Sisters as the trials for the expansion, as well as giving a brief preview of the upcoming alliance raid series (Myths of the Realm) and the normal raid series (Pandæmonium, and that’s not going to get annoying to type out really fast).
VIDEO GAMES

