Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (not) in review

The Vision Of Escaflowne (2016 Dub) Review And Discussion: Final Fantasy’s Best Anime Ever | Anime-Versal Reviews. Join Kyle (Daily COG, The Cantina Podcast), Christine (No Mercy Podcast, Daily COG) and Brian (PulpMythos on YouTube) as they take a look at the world created by ancient Atlantis in The Vision of Escaflowne. This isekai takes our heroine, Hitomi, on a fantasy adventure ripped from the code of every Final Fantasy game through 1994. On Gaia, this magical world created by ancient angel-like Atlanteans, she meets Prince/King Van, a playboy knight named Allen, a cat-human-hybrid named Merle, and a host of others. However, in traditional fashion we find our characters embroiled in love and war! Also, there’s a deep secret about who is from where! Are you shocked? Well, we weren’t but we enjoyed it anyways.
Comments / 0