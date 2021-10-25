Wisdom of Nym: Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (not) in review

Affectionate called Yoshi-P by Final Fantasy XIV‘s legion of fans, producer Naoki Yoshida is known for his proactive approach to game design–and his love for those who have made the online title the massive hit it is today. The man never gives up when it comes to improving player’s experiences, and given the amount of time and energy he’s put into reviving the game from the ashes, it’s safe to say that Final Fantasy XIV will be pulling in new fans for many years to come. Only a month prior to the long-awaited Endwalker expansion, Yoshida has come forward to give an update on the possibility of an Xbox port of the title.

