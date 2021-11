The sharp economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic coupled with continually evolving expectations in terms of future impact have recast the spotlight on natural resources and commodities. While this short-term attention after a prolonged period in the background is a welcome change in sentiment and acceptance, the long-term rationale for investing in natural resource equities and commodities has remained consistent over time. Notably, an allocation to natural resources and commodities can provide unique benefits to investors not only as a tool to help enhance portfolio diversification, but also as a means to gain direct access to global growth and as a hedge to offset the impact of inflation.

