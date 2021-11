Our wish is coming true! Earlier this year, I welcomed many of you to what we hoped would be the first—and last—digital Pet Industry Leadership Summit. Despite the success of the virtual event (and subsequent Global Pet Expo Digital Access), I’m thrilled to announce that the seventh annual Summit will take place live at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Jan. 24–26, 2022. I believe I can speak for my co-sponsors when I say that “we can’t wait to see you again” is an understatement.

