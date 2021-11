Pressing issue: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a new standard Ohio license plate design on Thursday, the state’s first such redesign in eight years. As Andrew Tobias writes, the “Sunrise in Ohio” design is heavily reminiscent of the colorful “beautiful Ohio” plate adapted in 2010 under former Gov. Ted Strickland. The story took a strange turn when social-media users quickly noticed the plate depicted the Wright Flyer, the iconic Wright Brothers’ airplane, flying backwards. State officials quickly acknowledged the error and said it would be fixed before the plates are released in December.

