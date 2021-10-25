CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Exclusive! Watch Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy & More Sing the Opening Number of Broadway-Bound Paradise Square

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's an exclusive first listen to the opening number of the previously announced Paradise Square. The new musical is playing Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall before beginning performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022. It follows the denizens of a...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Go Inside Ain't Too Proud's Celebratory Broadway Return

The Broadway cast of "Ain't Too Proud" Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is officially back on Broadway, and thanks to these photos and video, you can feel like you were right there in the room. As previously announced, the Tony-nominated musical welcomed audiences back to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with an exciting gala performance, which included an appearance from The Temptations' founding member Otis Williams. Plus, original Broadway cast members and Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin and Jeremy Pope reunited! See the cast, led by Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, celebrate their reopening night curtain call with director Des McAnuff and more below.
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

A Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical is opening this fall

Jukebox musicals come and go, but Britney's music is forever. And surprisingly, the "…Baby One More Time" artist has never had a Broadway musical inspired by her discography. That's about to change as the Washington D.C.–based Shakespeare Theatre Company produces the Broadway-bound musical Once Upon a One More Time, based...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moisés Kaufman
Person
Bill T. Jones
Broadway.com

Watch the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Perform the Hits of The Temptations in Times Square

Matt Manuel, Jawan Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker and James Harkness. Audiences better get ready because Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is back! On a recent episode of Good Morning America, the cast took to Times Square to perform an epic medley of three of the biggest hits of The Temptations. Check out the video below to see Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks perform “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.” The Tony-nominated musical resumed performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 16.
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Walter Russell III & Christian Wilson to Share the Role of Little Michael in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical

MJ The Musical has found the performers who will play Little Michael Jackson. Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson will make their Broadway debuts alternating in the role of Little Michael. As previously reported, MJ, starring Myles Frost, is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.
MOVIES
People

Ain't Too Proud Marks Return to Broadway and Celebrates Temptations Singer Otis Williams

Ain't Too Proud made its return to Broadway on Saturday in honor of original Temptations member and special guest Otis Williams' 80th birthday. The hit musical, which tells the story of The Temptations' rise to fame, reopened on Broadway at the Imperial Theater in New York City. The reopening also coincided with Williams' upcoming birthday on Oct. 30, and to mark the occasion, the cast sang "Happy Birthday" to the iconic musician.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Celebrate Emilie Kouatchou's Historic First Bow as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera

Emilie Kouatchou making her Broadway debut in "The Phantom of the Opera" Emilie Kouatchou, the new alternate Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, made history on October 27 as the first Black woman to star in the Broadway production. Kouatchou shares the role with the Meghan Picerno and takes the stage three times a week at certain performances. Joining Kouatchou was Ben Crawford as The Phantom and John Riddle as Raoul. As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22. Celebrate Kouatchou's history-making bow by checking out these new production photos as well as photos and video showcasing her standing ovation at the curtain call.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#The Union Army
Broadway.com

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Marcus Paul James on opening night of "Ain't Too Proud" on Broadway. (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Complete casting has been announced for the first national touring production of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. After a week of public performances at Durham Performing Arts Center beginning on December 7, the tour will officially launch at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 14 before heading to over 50 cities across North America, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.
MOVIES
thetacomaledger.com

Stage to Page: Review of “Broadway Bound”

The first show of the 83rd season at Lakewood Playhouse. Did it live up to the hype?. After being closed for over 500 days due to COVID-19, Lakewood Playhouse finally reopened their doors to the world of live theater. Many seasoned theater goers know of this small, semi-hidden theater and are aware of its value to the community.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
newyorksocialdiary.com

Curtains Up … We’re Broadway Bound!

It’s finally happening. New York’s out of lockdown. Out of our apartments. Even (somewhat) out of the Hamptons. There are luncheons, parties, galas. Show your card and come in. “No one has tested positive in awhile,” City MD reassured me. Can we dare to hope …?. Also coming out: our...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Waitress Star Jennifer Nettles to Offer Broadway Under the Mistletoe Concert Tour

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Grammy winner, Sugarland frontwoman and former Broadway.com vlogger Jennifer Nettles is starring as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress through November 24. After leaving the show, she will head out on a holiday concert tour, Broadway Under the Mistletoe, which will play in Nashville, Atlanta and New York. Head here to learn more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Focus Daily News

Lyric Stage Opens “The Best of Broadway” at Majestic Theatre Oct. 29

Lyric Stage opens “The Best of Broadway: A Pops Concert” at the historic Majestic Theatre Oct. 29. Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton welcome audiences and artists back to Lyric Stage’s 2021/2022 season: Back With the Best. The company celebrates its reopening and the 100-year anniversary of its home, the Majestic Theatre, by kicking off their 28th season with a Pops Concert featuring 100 years of Broadway’s most beloved music.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Audio Drama ‘Closing The Distance’ Being Adapted As Broadway-Bound Play ‘Windows’

Closing the Distance, author Tawni O’Dell’s audio drama series that’s featured such guest cast performers as Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O’Hara, is being developed as a stage production called Windows, with plans for a spring 2022 Broadway debut. To be directed by Sheldon Epps (Broadway’s Baby It’s You!, Netflix’s The Upshaws, among other credits), Windows will feature set designs by Rob Bissinger and Anita Scala, and costumes by David Woolard. The production is described as including seven vignettes reflecting upon how ordinary people react to extraordinary circumstances. “Windows,” the announcement reads, “documents through art a period when the world was united by unprecedented circumstances and time stood still.” The audio drama Closing the Distance is an episodic podcast series performed and recorded by actors during the early days of the Covid lockdown. Casting for the stage production is currently underway and announcements are forthcoming. Windows is produced by Mitchell Maxwell and Valerie Smaldone, in association with the Audio Drama Initiative.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Go Inside the Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change With New Photos and Video

The Broadway company of "Caroline, or Change" The Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change opens at Studio 54 on October 27, and now you can get a look at the production with these new photos and video. Starring Olivier winner Sharon D Clarke as Caroline, the musical also features John Cariani, Caissie Levy, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien and more. Directed by Michael Longhurst, Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline, the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach. See more of the musical by checking out production photos and a video below!
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

In Chicago, the musical ‘Paradise Square’ nears its big pre-Broadway opening in a changed world

Producer Garth Drabinsky sweeps his hand across a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan. “You see the fiddler?” he asks. “Maybe the best fiddle player on Broadway.” He shouts toward his videographer, whose job it is to seed the songs of a risky new $11.5 million musical called “Paradise Square” into the zeitgeist: “Be sure you get the harp.” He leans in again: “She’s just a sensational ...
CHICAGO, IL
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Brooks Ashmanskas Joins Darren Star's Uncoupled & More

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas has been cast as a series regular on Darren Star's newest Netflix series Uncoupled, starring Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris. Deadline reports that Ashmanskas, Broadway alum Tuc Watkins, Oscar and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks and Tisha Campbell will also be featured in the show. Created and executive produced by Sex and the City, Younger and Emily in Paris' Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman, the show centers on Michael (Harris), who thinks his life is perfect until his husband Colin (Watkins) blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City. Ashmanskas will play Stanley, a successful but unlucky-in-love art dealer and one of Michael’s close friends. Filming is scheduled to begin in New York later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onstageblog.com

The ‘Tyrannical and Abusive’ Garth Drabinsky, and His Attempted Return to Broadway with 'Paradise Square' - Part 1

Who is Garth Drabinsky, what is Paradise Square, and why should anyone care?. The latter is being heralded as the first new musical to reopen Broadway. It has been described as “one of the most anticipated stage musicals to make it to Broadway since the pandemic began”, and as “set to rival Hamilton’s Broadway success”. It is hurtling along to open in Chicago in a matter of days on November 2nd, before shifting onto Broadway early next year in February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy