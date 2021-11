On July 1, on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, Prince’s William and Harry unveiled the statue they commissioned together in her memory. Then, just 14 guests including Diana’s siblings attended the event that was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this evening a larger gathering was held in the sunken garden of Kensington Palace, which is believed to have included Diana’s friends and former staff as well as donors who supported the statue's creation.

