Boosie Badazz might be one of the most outspoken rappers in the game right now but more often than none, his words land him in controversy. Lil Nas X, specifically, has been one of Boosie's targets over the past year but what Boosie didn't really know is that he was dealing with a professional troll. Boosie was among those who took issue with the Montero rapper's pregnant album promo and somehow, tried to equate DaBaby's Rolling Loud comments to Lil Nas X joking that he'd perform at an award show naked.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO