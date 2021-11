Hayden Christensen is about to get another chance at playing Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars galaxy. The star of the latter two prequel movies has officially signed on to co-star alongside Rosario Dawson in the upcoming live action Ahsoka Tano series on Disney+. The Hollywood Reporter says that multiple sources from Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed the casting news. Of course, Christensen starred as the character in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. While he hasn't been super active the past few years, this will provide him another shot at the role under the writing of Dave Filoni and production of Jon Favreau.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO