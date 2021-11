Windows 11 has so far received a positive response from the users, and while much of that is well deserved, a sizeable population is still upset over Microsoft’s decision to do away with certain features. One of the downsides of the latest Windows desktop OS is that the new taskbar isn’t as functional as that of the previous versions of Windows, not being able to drag and drop files into app icons like File Explorer on the taskbar is one of the limitations.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO