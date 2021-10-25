Animation Is Film has announced the winners of its fourth annual film festival. The organization has awarded the grand prize, its top honor, to “Flee.” Written and directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Flee” follows the story of Awin Nawabi, an Afghan refugee who is suddenly forced to face life-altering effects of a secret that he has kept for 20 years. Neon is distributing the film. “In the touching and innovative documentary ‘Flee,’ Jonas Poher Rasmussen takes great care in sharing the personal history of an Afghan refugee. The filmmaker uses the process of animation to protect the identity of his subject, while...

