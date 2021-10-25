CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where" in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.

By Location Managers Guild International
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Judas And the Black Messiah and Tenet Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards 'Celebrate The Where'. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/...

The Press

Award-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin to Receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for Her Lifelong Advocacy for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar®-winning actress Marlee Matlin, whose lifetime advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired as exhibited in the highly acclaimed film Coda on Apple TV+, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where." The 2021 Awards will honor the exemplary humanitarian commitment that Matlin has made to spotlight the deaf and hearing impaired throughout her award-winning career in the motion picture and television worlds. Actor Isaiah Mustafa will host the online LMGI Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (Pre-Show at 1:30 p.m.), during a virtual ceremony. The awards celebration will be free to stream, but registration is required at: bit.ly/2XRNQB2.
CELEBRITIES
savannahbusinessjournal.com

Nov. 1 - Savannah Regional Film Commission named “Outstanding Film Commission” by Location Managers Guild International at 8th annual awards ceremony

November 1, 2021 - In late October the Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) was announced the “Outstanding Film Commission” by the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th annual LMGI Awards. The Location Managers Guild International recognized winners in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Press

The Press

