Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

By Robert MacRae
 7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Friday, Nov. 5

  • Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
  • Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Clemson at Louisville
  • NC State at Florida State
  • Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.

Bad news for Louisville

Louisville will be without one of its best players when Clemson comes to town this weekend. On Monday, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced that the team's  No. 1 cornerback Kei'Trel (...)
