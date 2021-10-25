CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupper Lake, NY

2 campers dead after a fatal fire in Tupper Lake

WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ega2n_0cbzYn2m00

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police, two people were found dead after a fatal fire in the Town of Tupper Lake. New York State Police, Tupper Lake Fire Department, and Piercefield Fire Department responded.

Police: 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Troy

On October 23, at around 10:30 a.m., State Police were called to a camper fire at Township #19 Camp on Pitchfork Pond Road in the town of Tupper Lake.

After an investigation, it was revealed that other campers were driving past site #8 and noticed smoke coming from the area. When they investigated they saw a tow behind a camper destroyed by fire.

Schenectady PD says Oneida Middle School is safe after Social Media threat

Tupper Lake and Piercefield Fire Departments responded and found two victims, dead, in the debris. The victims have been identified as Thomas Smiddy, 53, of Fort Covington, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, of Fort Covington.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Autopsies are pending on both victims to determine their cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Camillus PD looking for Jose Collazo

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department is ‘On the Lookout’ for Jose Collazo who has an active felony arrest warrant.  According to CPD, Collazo is wanted for Robbery, Burglary and other related charges stemming from an incident on October 27, 2021.  If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Camillus detectives at (315) 487-6425. 
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Guns, drugs, and money seized during raids in Utica, Whitesboro & Yorkville

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that nine people have been arrested for more than 20 outstanding warrants in Utica, Whitesboro, and Yorkville. On Wednesday, October 20, members from several local, state, and federal police agencies arrested the following people: Ivan Rodriguez, 46 of Yorkville (Drug Trafficking) Ivan Rodriguez […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupper Lake, NY
Accidents
City
Fort Covington, NY
City
Tupper Lake, NY
Tupper Lake, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Fire Department tends to Tuesday morning apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tuesday morning apartment fire has displaced residents, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.  Around 9:46 a.m., NYS University police officers and an off-duty Syracuse firefighter noticed smoke coming from an apartment at 101 Light Court. After reaching the apartment and determining no one was home, SFD arrived on the scene. Officials say it took […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#Campers#Weather#Accident#New York State Police#Schenectady Pd#Oneida Middle School#Social Media
WSYR NewsChannel 9

‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin breaks silence after fatal on-set prop gun shooting

Alec Baldwin released his first statement following a shooting in which, according to officials, the actor discharged a prop gun on the set of his new Western, killing one of the film’s crew members and injuring another. The shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon during the filming of “Rust” in New Mexico and left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: DeWitt Police looking for robbery suspect

TOWN OF DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect robbed a Speedway gas station October 5, 2021.  Police say a black man wearing a light-colored baseball cap, black face covering, a light green sweatshirt with camouflage hood, gray sweatpants, blue Buffalo Bills gloves, and carrying a Price Rite brand reusable […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Town of Onondaga man turns himself into police after Sunday shooting in Nedrow, authorities say

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Onondaga man has been charged after a shooting Sunday in Nedrow, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.  Police say, Johnny Cannon III, 33, shot a 43-year-old man on the 200 block of West Roswell Avenue around 7:19 p.m.  after an argument Sunday night. Deputies had to apply two tourniquets to the […]
NEDROW, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

452
Followers
229
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy