Environment

Greenhouse gas emissions hit new record, while pledges to cut pollution are off pace: U.N.

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached another record last year, evidence there was no lasting impact from a drop in pollution when COVID-19 slowed the global economy, a report out Monday...

Related
The Associated Press

Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds of thousands of people have died from heat and other weather disasters stoked by climate change, statistics show.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

U.N. reports record greenhouse gas levels despite COVID shutdowns

Geneva — Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record levels last year, the United Nations said on Monday in a stark warning ahead of the COP26 summit about worsening global warming. The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said the annual rate of increase last year was above the yearly average between 2011 and 2020 — and the trend continued in 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

Greenhouse Gas Levels Reach New Record High: UN

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday in a stark warning ahead of the COP26 summit about worsening global warming. The UN's blunt report comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the COP26 host, said he was "very worried" that the...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

UN warns world 'way off track' on pledges to cut emissions

Countries' plans to cut emissions are not enough to avert catastrophic climate change, a new UN report has warned. Stark warning as world leaders prepare for COP26 shows that global temperatures could hit 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century if more ambitious targets aren't agreed.
INDIA
dallassun.com

International Olympic Committee to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 pc by 2030

Athens [Greece], October 24 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that it will cut its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, as part of its commitment to tackling climate change. The announcement was made by IOC President Thomas Bach during the General...
SPORTS
Axios

China declines to speed emissions cuts in new UN pledge

Chinese leaders are sticking with a prior target to bring the country's carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, according to documents filed with the United Nations Thursday under the Paris climate agreement. Why it matters: The new documents come just days ahead of the UN climate summit (COP26) in...
CHINA
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
