Serra de Noet Secondary School / Fabregat & Fabregat Arquitectes

Mechanical + Electrical Engineers: Sutherland Consulting Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. Over the past several years, schools around the world, including South Africa have begun to embrace new modes of learning. This shift has emerged as a result of technological advancements, new ways of accessing and disseminating information, as well as a pedagogical shift towards collaborative or blended learning.Parklands College, an Apple Distinguished School in Cape Town, is at the forefront of innovative education techniques in the country and uses these methods to develop global competencies and skills in its learners so they can build their own futures. In aid of this, the College recently expanded its campus to include a new ‘Innovation Centre’ designed to accommodate a variety of teaching methods all within an innovative, technology-based environment.

