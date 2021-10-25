CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers showing it failed to address the harms its social network has created around the world, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter, buoyed by strong advertising revenue. Facebook said its net income grew 17% in the July-September...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Musk offers $6B if UN shows how it will solve world hunger

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger.His statement came after U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley challenged Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires in a CNN interview last week, calling on them to step up on “a one-time basis” to help end starvation. In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give ”$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Facebook Groups#Mining Equipment#Facebook Papers#Ap#Factset#Facebook Reality Labs
AFP

Facebook whistleblower to open Lisbon Web Summit

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to open Lisbon's Web Summit on Monday evening, putting more pressure on the company as tens of thousands arrive for the tech world's first mass gathering since the pandemic struck. The future of Facebook, the world's biggest social media platform, is set to provide a key talking point as the company struggles to move on from the scandal. 
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
INTERNET
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE FACEBOOK PAPERS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) issued the following release in response to a series of recently published stories known as The Facebook Papers:. “These damning documents underscore that Facebook leadership chronically ignored serious internal alarms, choosing to put profits over people. Facebook is obviously unable to police itself as its powerful algorithms drive deeply harmful content to children and fuel hate. These disclosures demand the full release of the company’s research on the harms to teens and even to our democracy. This resoundingly adds to the drumbeat of calls for reform, rules to protect teens, and real transparency and accountability from Facebook and its Big Tech peers.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
Tv20detroit.com

Facebook paying fine to settle US lawsuit on discrimination

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees...
BUSINESS
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy