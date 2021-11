LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today offered useful tips to help customers save on natural gas usage and utility bills this winter. Cooler temperatures that began early this week will continue through the weekend, especially during the evening hours. During colder weather, customers on average experience a three to seven times increase in their natural gas usage and corresponding increases in utility bills as heating systems work harder to keep the temperature warm. In addition, this winter natural gas prices are higher across the country due to an increased demand for fuel.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO