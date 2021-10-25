CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Adventures of the Uh Oh!

 7 days ago

Explaining difficult subjects to children can be challenging, so why not do it...

pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thrift Store

The old phrase “two are better than one” really applies here, with Found by the Pound offering a couple of concepts, each with its own name, to fit different ways of buying: Destination Found (3232 South Grand; 314-524-5493) operates more as a boutique and sells items piece by piece. The Factory Store (6740 Romiss Court; 314-833-3252) operates in keeping with the overarching business’s name: Find clothes and pay by the pound. The rate, $3, is beyond reasonable. Clothes, according to Found by the Pound’s website, are rescued in “‘packs’ across the United States in quantities of hundreds of pounds” and then sorted through for each location. Whichever location you choose, you’ll find unique pieces for your new wardrobe at great prices — something we all dream of. —Jenna Jones.
SHOPPING
#The Adventures
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
goodmorningamerica.com

17 Halloween costumes that your kids will actually be excited about wearing

With Halloween right around the corner, there are so many options for last minute kids' costumes, ranging from traditional to creative. From fan favorites such as superheroes to classic go-tos such as witches, vampires and zombies, we stirred up the most adorable and creative dress-ups for your "boo" crew. Keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tv20detroit.com

Meet 13-year-old Journie, who loves to read and loves to help people

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a bright 13-year-old girl named Journie who loves to read. " My friends tell me that I'm really smart," says Journie. "And whenever I meet a new friend, they always ask how old I am. And they're like, 'Really? You're 13. I felt you're my age, like 16.'"
KIDS
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The "Montero" singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for "Nas's Declassified School Survival Guide."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 1

On Thursday, a new moon in Scorpio demands that you feel everything with a furious intensity. Right now there’s no holding your desires at arms length, no numbing yourself to your anger or pretense of coyness. This moon also brings a renewed trust in your own powers of discernment: You know what really matters, and you know what you deserve, and no one and nothing can sway you. Then on Friday, love planet Venus enters serious Capricorn, and communication planet Mercury joins the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Both of these signs bring a new depth and seriousness to the way you understand your life and your desires. You don’t have to settle for circumstances you know can never truly satisfy you: You want interactions that aren’t superficial but real, and relationships that will last.
LIFESTYLE
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES

