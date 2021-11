The title of Wes Anderson's new movie -- one of the sweetest and most charmingly batty of his 25-year career -- refers to a high-toned American culture magazine, not unlike The New Yorker, that is headquartered in France. Not in the too-familiar capital of Paris (where Anderson himself lives), but the cobbly cathedral town of Ennui-sur-Blase (a fictitious place incarnated here by the actual French city of Angouleme). Upon arriving in town ourselves, we discover that the beloved editor of The French Dispatch, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), has just died of a heart attack, and that the staff, which includes Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Elisabeth Moss (this is a movie packed to the rafters with the director's many famous collaborators) has gathered to memorialize him, and to give us a look at the sort of famous pieces that made the magazine legendary. You don't have to know a lot about midcentury journalism to feel the pull of the nostalgia with which Anderson has imbued this film.

