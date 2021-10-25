CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive man arrested for murder after a verbal altercation

By Kimberly Wooten
WNCT
 7 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – On October 24, 2021, at approximately 9:24 pm, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a verbal altercation in the Mount Olive area of Duplin County.

Witnesses on the scene stated that the verbal altercation began between Juan Manuel Martinez Nova and Oscar Ruben Zamudio Rivera. During the verbal altercation, a firearm was brandished, and the altercation became physical.

During the physical altercation, the firearm, which was in the control of Juan Manuel Martinez Nava, discharged striking Oscar Ruben Zamudio Rivera in the head, ultimately leading to his death. Juan Manuel Martinez Nava also provided a statement that corroborated with the statement given by witnesses on the scene. Juan Manuel Martinez Nava was arrested and charged with an open count of Murder. Juan Manuel Martinez Nava was placed in Duplin County Jail under no bond. The investigation is continuing.

