Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission named for 2021-2025 term

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission has been named for the 2021-2025 term.

The 19 commission members serve four-year terms and are chosen to “reflect the rich cultural, geographic, ethnic, and racial diversity of Baltimore County.” In accordance with the Maryland Educational Code, eight members — one from each legislative district — are appointed by the governor, in consultation with the County Executive of Baltimore County. The Commission’s remaining members are appointed.

One is appointed by the County Executive from the “county at large,” and the following organizations appoint one member each: Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce; PTA Council of Baltimore County, Inc.; Baltimore County Public Schools’ Special Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee; Baltimore County Student Councils; Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees; Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County; League of Women Voters of Baltimore County; Advancement of Colored People, Baltimore County; Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO); and Towson University.

The newly named Commission members are:

Aisha Austin, Baltimore County Member-At-Large

William Burke, Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees

Jeannette Young, Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County

Michael Darenberg, Governor’s Appointment – District 6

Deborah Hopp, Governor’s Appointment – District 7

Judy Wagner, Governor’s Appointment – District 8

Kelly Krupinski, Governor’s Appointment – District 11

Katherine Bloom, Governor’s Appointment – District 12

Stephen McIntire, Governor’s Appointment – District 42B

Dr. Eugene Clark, Governor’s Appointment – District 44

Julie Sugar, League of Women Voters

Marietta English, NAACP

Leslie Weber, PTA Council

Samantha Warfel, Baltimore County Student Council

Cindy Sexton, TABCO

Dr. Antonio Campbell, Towson University

The three vacancies on the commission will be filled by appointees from the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce, the BCPS Special Education Advisory Council, and the governor (representing district 10). Cindy Sexton, TABCO president, has been appointed commission chair.

The Commission’s first meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

