Panel OKs data for drawing Assembly, Congress district maps

By MARK SCOLFORO
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months. “Even though we have 90 days to develop a preliminary plan under the provisions...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

Hearing draws comments on proposed legislative maps

The public had a chance to weigh in Thursday on new political maps proposed for Wisconsin's legislative and congressional boundaries. Many of those who testified charged Republican leaders are pursuing party interests over fair representation. One of the common themes "fair map" advocates expressed is the new maps look very similar to the maps Republicans pushed through during the 2011 redistricting process.
U.S. POLITICS
Union Leader

N.H. House panel approves hearings for redistricting maps

CONCORD — A legislative panel will over a two-week stretch next month propose, take public testimony and then complete work on redistricting plans for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the state’s two congressional districts and county commissioners. House Special Committee on Redistricting Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said she designed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Haven Register

Redistricting debate begins in earnest at NC legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is starting to debate some redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers for the state's legislative and congressional seats. Senate and House committees were scheduled to meet Monday to consider boundaries redrawn based on 2020 census figures. The Senate panel was likely to...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Advisory panel endorses redistricting maps for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – An advisory panel to the Legislature on political redistricting on Wednesday advanced three proposals for overhauling district boundaries in New Mexico’s Democrat-dominated House of Representatives, with special deference to Native American communities. Two of the endorsed redistricting maps follow competing recommendations from Indigenous nations and...
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

School curriculum bill OK’d by Pennsylvania Senate panel

(The Center Square) – A bill that would require school districts to post curriculum online received approval from a key Senate panel on Monday. The Senate Education Committee voted along party lines to advance House Bill 1332 to the chamber floor for consideration. “[The bill] allows parents to play a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Part of OSHA Vaccine Rule Would Be ‘Unprecedented’

OSHA’s Testing-Costs Question | Union Report Chillin’ With Biden. Ben Penn: Barring unforeseen events, this is the week the U.S. Department of Labor will release its vaccination mandate rule for the private sector, setting off a compliance scramble among qualifying businesses and numerous lawsuits over the standard’s legality. Our scoop...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

