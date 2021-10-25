CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country's south

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria accused Israel on Monday of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. A war monitor said an early morning attack happened in...

www.nhregister.com

Reuters

Iran says Israel, U.S. likely behind cyberattack on gas stations

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran's civil defence chief on Saturday accused Israel and the United States of being the likely culprits behind a cyberattack which disrupted gasoline sales across the Islamic Republic, but said a technical investigation was yet to be completed. "We are still unable to say forensically,...
The Independent

Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements

Israel on Monday authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers.The Israeli government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its ruling coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum.The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need in the 60% of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control. Military permits for...
thelastamericanvagabond.com

US Accuses Iran Of Striking It’s Base In Syria, After Vowing A Response

Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
The Independent

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
The Independent

Half of Syria has been displaced by war. Now record drought threatens millions more

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan,or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket of the county, it  was named this because of the punishing floods endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst drought in 70 years....
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
US Base Attacked in Syria – Iran is Testing America’s Resolve

Featured Image: Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf. By JOHN DAVISON / REUTERS (Licensed) Since the new administration was sworn in a few months ago, it’s clear that there will be tests by adversaries of the United States. Be it Russia, China, or Iran–the new administration will need to deal with attempts to test its resolve and willingness to deal with the pushback after the Trump era.
Washington Post

Iran’s role in attack on U.S. troops in Syria signals new escalation

Iran appears to have been responsible for a drone attack last week on a U.S. outpost in Syria, suggesting that a new front could be opening in the low-level conflict that has simmered since the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord in 2018. No U.S. casualties were...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
WSB Radio

Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The decision, which still requires formal government approval, comes as Israel...
ABC13 Houston

No US injuries in attack on remote American base in Syria

There were no U.S. military injuries or deaths resulting from a coordinated attack Wednesday on a small remote U.S. military base at al Tanf, Syria, according to two U.S. officials. The attack "at a minimum" involved drones and "indirect fire," the military term for mortar or rocket fire, according to...
IBTimes

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
AFP

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Around an hour after Wednesday's attack, Syrian army shelling struck the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province.
AFP

US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. Fighter jets from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all US allies opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, escorted the US bomber over their respective airspaces.
