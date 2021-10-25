King County proof of vaccine order starts today

A new King County rule that took effect on Monday requires patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to dine-in at bars and restaurants, to work out in gyms and to enjoy indoor entertainment venues such as theaters and museums in King County. The new rule also applies to conferences and conventions, and any large outdoor gatherings with more than 500 people — though children under age 12, who aren’t yet eligible for a vaccine, are exempt.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO