CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County proof of vaccine order starts today

By asmith
KGMI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re heading to Seattle, you’ll want to take your vaccination card. King County’s COVID vaccine health order goes into effect...

kgmi.com

Comments / 8

ActuallyReads
6d ago

When Will it end ? This is political over-reach. Segregation is never fine, those that are faxed or not need to realize government power needs to be checked by the people - you will not want to be separated from society when it’s something you oppose (think outside vaccines)

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KING-5

Some King County neighborhoods nearly 99% fully vaccinated

With nearly 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Washington’s most populous county, new data confirms that King County is the unofficial vaccination capital of the Pacific Northwest. One of the tools Public Health - Seattle & King County uses in tracking data is a map that shows...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KXL

Proof Of Vax Or Negative COVID-19 Test Now Required For King County Restaurants

SEATTLE (AP) – Beginning Monday proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters or entertainment venues in Washington state’s most populous county. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had announced the new requirements to enter certain...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

How Seattle-area businesses are dealing with King County’s new ‘show proof of COVID vaccine or test’ rule

A new King County rule that took effect on Monday requires patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to dine-in at bars and restaurants, to work out in gyms and to enjoy indoor entertainment venues such as theaters and museums in King County. The new rule also applies to conferences and conventions, and any large outdoor gatherings with more than 500 people — though children under age 12, who aren’t yet eligible for a vaccine, are exempt.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gyms#Restaurants#Vaccinations#Covid#Komo
livingsnoqualmie.com

Vaccine Verification Now Required for Some Activities in King County

Starting today, October 25, 2021, customers ages 12 and older are required to verify full vaccination or a negative test to participate in outdoor public events of 500 or more people and indoor entertainment and recreational establishments and events such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars. Preventable...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

King County reports 97% compliance with worker vaccine mandate

King County reported Tuesday that 97% of its employees have submitted paperwork in compliance with its vaccine mandate, while 92% are fully vaccinated. In total, over 13,000 King County workers are vaccinated. Another 639 requested religious or medical exemptions, “and are in the process to determine whether accommodations can be provided.” The county will be terminating 450 employees who did not comply with the mandate.
KING COUNTY, WA
valleyrecord.com

More than 92% of King County Executive branch employees vaccinated

More than 92% of King County Executive branch employees have reported they are fully vaccinated. Overall, nearly 97% of the workforce complied with the mandate by King County Executive Dow Constantine to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or request a religious or medical exemption, according to an Oct. 19 King County Executive’s Office news release.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

New COVID-19 Variant Found in Louisiana

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in the pelican state. It was first detected in the US last March. There is no classification or Greek alphabet name– such as delta variant– because of the small number of samples that have been obtained. The hospitals Director of Genomics and Surveillance saying that barring change, she […]
LOUISIANA STATE
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy