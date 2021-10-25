Spirits beneath the surface: Ghosts believed to haunt hotel and spa

There was a time in my life that I didn't believe in ghosts. Now, ghosts are the traditional word for it, but I'd rather refer to them as spirits. I never believed in them when I was younger, mostly because I didn't want to. However, as I grew up and witnessed strange things over the years, I'm convinced that there are paranormal instances that we just don't understand. Could it be dimensions crossing over? Spirits lingering in our world? Whatever it is, these are actual stories that happened to me personally that made me a believer that there is more to this than we understand.
Comments / 0