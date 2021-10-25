CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirits beneath the surface: Ghosts believed to haunt hotel and spa

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcelsior Springs, MO — For years, guests and employees...

CBS Philly

‘There’s A Lot Of Ghosts In Here’: CBS3 Spends Evening In Believed-To-Be Haunted Neshaminy Creekside Inn

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — An historic inn in Bensalem is known for its charm and rich history. The Neshaminy Creekside Inn is also said to be haunted. So just in time for Halloween, two brave souls from the Eyewitness News team decided to check in and check it out. Here’s what reporter Alicia Roberts and photojournalist Matt Maiorano discovered. “Neshaminy Creekside Inn is special in many ways. One of the ways is there’s other people here. Whether we want to believe it or not, they’re here,” owner Joseph Pignatelli said. Pignatelli, a self-described serial entrepreneur who bought the Neshaminy Creekside Inn in Bensalem...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WCMessenger.com

Haunted Hotel?

Worry not, Wise County. The newest “Ghostbusters” movie may not be out, but the Messenger staff is back investigating local haunts. This year our ragtag team of ghost hunters took on the Brown Hotel in Chico.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Thrillist

The Jerome Grand Hotel Still Haunts This Old Ghost Town

Before the Jerome Grand Hotel was the Jerome Grand Hotel, it was the United Verde Hospital. And that’s where this story begins. It was 1888 and—in pursuit of copper, gold, silver, and manganese—the expanding United Verde Copper Company came to the booming mining town of Jerome, Arizona. In its heyday...
ARIZONA STATE
#The Elms Hotel
The Daily News Online

Haunted Hotel?: Paranormal enthusiasts to explore Attica Hotel

ATTICA — Kirk McWhorter said his passion for paranormal began as just a hobby. More than 20 years later, it’s become a quest. “I always had an interest. My family raised me to be open minded,” said McWhorter. Now, a seasoned investigator, McWhorter relies on his own experiences and expertise...
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Lifelines: A ghost story haunts a ghost town

One of my favorite Chinese poets, Li Po of the T’ang Dynasty, drowned while navigating his small sailboat on a sparkling river. He drank too much wine, and fell overboard trying to hug the moon’s reflection in the water. You may laugh, but Li Po wrote thousands of poems that still live on 1,200 years later.
MARION, MI
cowboystatedaily.com

Virginian Hotel Owner Says Hotel is Haunted But By Friendly Ghosts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow probably is probably visited by ghosts, according to its owner. Vernon Scott, who has been involved with the Virginian throughout his life, said although he has never seen a spirit in the hotel, he is pretty sure they do exist.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

50 Haunted Hotels Perfect for Halloween

America is home to thousands of hotels, running the gamut from luxury hotels and romantic inns to hip boutique spots. Some of them also belong in a special category that proves to be very popular this time of year: the haunted hotel. These establishments are said to be visited by ghostly figures and feature in tales of strange happenings from former guests, staff and ghost hunters. The following 50 places all have a reputation for being home to a few spirits, which makes them all the perfect place to spend a night around Halloween.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Hang Out With Classy Ghosts at the Luxurious Cavalier Hotel

They call it the Haunted Hotel on the Hill. Because, well, it sits perched on a hill. And even if you don’t believe in ghosts, the 85-room Cavalier Hotel just seems ominous. Looming above the breezy Virginia Beach shoreline, it looks to be harboring secrets. But is it haunted? As with everything, it’s all in how you look at it.
LIFESTYLE
Pam Suchman

A spooky stay at a haunted Florida hotel

“Don’t be alarmed if you sense a presence in the room with you,” said the desk clerk as we checked into the Cassadaga Hotel. For the people of Cassadaga, otherworldly apparitions are business as usual. In this tiny Central Florida town, the deceased are considered long-term residents, living shoulder-to-shoulder with certified psychics and mediums who make up a majority of the population. Cassadaga is known as the Psychic Capital of the World. Visitors arrive seeking answers, healing or a rendezvous with the dearly departed.
KSAT 12

History Untold: The Haunted Magnolia Hotel

Once on a list of the most endangered buildings in Texas, The Haunted Magnolia Hotel sits less than an hour away from San Antonio. Located in Seguin, the hotel is full of history and all things paranormal. The owners of the hotel, Jim and Erin Ghedi, say it was originally...
Daily Mail

Headless horsemen, ghosts playing phantom pianos and mysterious footsteps: Would YOU stay in one of Britain's most haunted hotels or inns?

En-suite bathroom? Check. Restaurant and bar? Check? Mysterious footsteps, spectral hounds and phantom pianos being played? Check. Welcome to some of Britain's most haunted hotels and inns, accommodation steeped in history - and writhing in wraiths. Too nervous to spend the night? Some of the properties here offer guided tours...
LIFESTYLE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fox Spa hosts kid friendly haunted house

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For kids who aren’t ready for full blown haunted houses, but want the Halloween experience, the Fox Spa is hosting a gore free haunted house. “We do three or four events for the year dedicated to children, so we really wanted to focus on...
LIFESTYLE
travelersunited.org

Why these haunted hotels have very spirited guests

Here are seven haunted hotels where you can actually spend the night just in time for Halloween. October just might be my favorite month of the year. Along with the warm colors and scents of the season and the crisp feel of autumn weather, I love the scary movie marathons on television and the prospect of creepy ghouls lurking on my front porch. I’ve always had a fascination with the macabre and an affinity for ghost stories. It’s no wonder, then, that I enjoy hearing tales about haunted hotels. So just in time for Halloween, I offer you a few hair-raising tales about seven of my favorite haunted hotels in America.
MUSIC
foxsanantonio.com

Minnesota hotel haunted by past guests

Every Minnesota town has a Main Street. But not every Main Street has had a book written about it. Before Sinclair Lewis became a Nobel-prize-winning author, he was a night clerk at the Palmer House. "He was actually hired and fired several times before he eventually graduated from high school...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Personal Encounters That Made Me Believe In Ghosts

There was a time in my life that I didn't believe in ghosts. Now, ghosts are the traditional word for it, but I'd rather refer to them as spirits. I never believed in them when I was younger, mostly because I didn't want to. However, as I grew up and witnessed strange things over the years, I'm convinced that there are paranormal instances that we just don't understand. Could it be dimensions crossing over? Spirits lingering in our world? Whatever it is, these are actual stories that happened to me personally that made me a believer that there is more to this than we understand.
SCIENCE

