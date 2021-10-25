CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

U.S. Treasury distributed nearly $2.8 bln in rental aid in Sept

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RhvT_0cbzVIhK00

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said about 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August

The figures show some acceleration of disbursements as programs administered by states and municipalities gain traction, with over 2 million payments made so far, but the pace is still behind the curve, Biden administration officials said.

Gene Sperling, the White House coordinator for coronavirus aid programs, said the program is on track for 3.5 million rental aid payments for all of 2021, "making a meaningful difference in preventing the feared surge in evictions, but it is still not good enough."

"These stronger numbers still mask disturbing regional differences," he added, noting very high performance in many cities and states, with disappointing performance in others.

Treasury said Los Angeles more than doubled its September disbursements to $72 million from $32 million in August, while Illinois disbursements jumped to $177 million from $62 million.

For communities that have not expended more than 30% of the rental aid funds that they were allocated in the program's first tranche, Treasury will use the September data to start the process of reallocating funds to other communities.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Treasury to issue 'stablecoin' report, paving way for new rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury Department-led panel is set on Monday to release a hotly-awaited report on stablecoins, a fast-growing type of digital coin pegged to traditional currencies, according to an administration official with knowledge of the matter. The report by the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets will...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's inflation U-turn

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s inflation view took another turn earlier this month when she suggested inflation is not going away anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 3.6% annually, according to the core personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. The reading has held at a 30-year high for four consecutive months. The Federal Reserve typically targets 2% inflation when setting economic policy.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
101 WIXX

Expected cuts to Treasury auctions may be ‘calm before the storm’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to reduce the size of its upcoming auctions when it announces its funding plan for the coming quarter on Monday, the first step in lowering debt supply as the federal government moves past its emergency-level response to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
multihousingnews.com

Slow Rental Aid Distribution Frustrates Multifamily Owners

Only $10.7 billion—less than a quarter of the more than $46.5 billion in federal rent aid first authorized by Congress nearly a year ago—has been disbursed to residents and landlords impacted by the pandemic as of late September, leaving frustrated housing providers across the country calling for policymakers to make changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to expedite the flow of much-needed funds.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
mcduffieprogress.com

Georgia rental assistance distribution low despite pending deadline

(The Center Square) – Georgia has disbursed only $37 million of the $989 million in Emergency Rental Assistance program money the state has been allotted from the federal government, officials said. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has received 28,600 applications for the program, which was launched in March....
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

Emergency rental assistance helped prevent eviction wave, Treasury Department claims

The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday. Fresh numbers released by the Treasury Department, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance program, showed that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

US aid to renters picked up to $2.8 billion in September

State and local governments picked up the pace of distributing emergency rental assistance funds in September amid a push from the Biden administration to accelerate payments to households. A program record of $2.8 billion was released last month, bringing the total to $10.7 billion, out of the $46.5 billion appropriated...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Emergency Rental#The U S Treasury#American#White House
CBS News

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department on Thursday took the first step for financial markets to start pricing in the potential risks and costs from climate change, key to transforming the economics of reducing carbon emissions. The Financial Stability Oversight Council — led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen —...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Emporia gazette.com

Dozens receiving emergency rental aid

At least 76 Lyon County renters have received emergency federal assistance in recent months to avoid eviction. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation oversees the distribution of funds from the federal COVID-19 response act which Congress approved earlier this year. The money helps people who can't pay rent, utility or internet bills due to the pandemic.
LYON COUNTY, KS
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher With Fed Meeting in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning, starting the first trading day of November on a positive note, as investors look ahead to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 4 basis points to 1.593% at 11:30 a.m....
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy