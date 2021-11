The National Grid has announced it has begun talks with two firms about the creation of what it’s calling an ‘energy island’ off the coast of the UK in the North Sea. The initial concept itself was formed a number of years ago, but this is the first time official talks about development have taken place. If the plans are realised, then a new artificial island surrounded by large-scale wind farms would be built. These farms would have more capacity for producing renewables than those we currently have inland and offshore.

