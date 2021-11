DALLAS, October 21, 2021 — More than 6 million Americans are living with heart failure and the prevalence of this cardiovascular disease is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030.[1] To meet this increasing need for care, the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, is launching the Home Health Heart Failure Certification Program which provides a framework to evaluate home health agencies against the American Heart Association science and guidelines for heart failure patients.

