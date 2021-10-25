CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some Russian Regions Begin Off-Work Period as COVID Cases Hit Daily High

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The government's COVID task force reported a record 37,930 new cases Monday and 1,069 deaths, nearly reaching the record 1,075 documented over the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Russia complained Saturday about lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global inoculation efforts. "Despite the decisions of the G20, not all countries in need can have access to anti-Covid vaccines," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in video message comments to counterparts that were retransmitted on Russian state television. "This happens mainly because of dishonest competition, protectionism and because some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates," Putin added. In an apparent reference to the failure of Russia's Sputnik V to win foreign regulatory approval, Putin urged G20 health ministers to discuss the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates "as soon as possible".
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Restaurants#Russian#The Associated Press#Ap
investing.com

Russian COVID cases hit record high as eastern Europe imposes new curbs

BUCHAREST/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases and some central European countries imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, as a new wave of the pandemic gathered pace. In Asia, the Red Cross called for urgent help for Papua New Guinea and China's latest outbreak forced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news: Wait for booster jab shortened for some as daily cases soar by 43,000 and R rate hits 1.3

Covid-19 booster vaccines can now be given to certain vulnerable people sooner than six months after a second dose.Clinical guidance from the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) has been updated to allow booster jabs to be given earlier to those at highest risk, but only where it makes “operational sense”.Elsewhere, another 43,467 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, latest government figures have revealed.There were 186 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported today, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the last week to 1,066, an increase of 12 per cent in the last week.It comes as England’s coronavirus R number is estimated to have increased from between 1.0 and 1.2 to 1.1 and 1.3. The current R number is the highest it’s been since January. Read More Ministers know it’s only a matter of time before the return of Covid restrictionsWhat we know so far about the Delta Covid sub-variant AY.4.2Hospitals told to stop ‘catastrophic’ ambulance delays as patients die in queues
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
bulletin-news.com

Calls For More Russian’s To Get Vaccinated Rise As Cases Begin To Spike

Ramilya Shigalturina had a warning for anybody still rejecting vaccines as she stood in the morgue courtyard clutching the remains of her grandmother who died of COVID-19. “I’m imploring all Russians to be vaccinated, since it’s very horrible and deadly,” a resident of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia’s fifth-largest city, said. “My...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Slovakia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new peak since early March

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, its highest daily tally since March 9, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Slovakia has one of the lower vaccination rates in the European Union, with just over half the adult population fully inoculated in the country of 5.5 million. This has contributed to a faster rise in infections than in some neighbouring countries and cases have spiked since September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Russians ordered to stay off work for 1 week as COVID deaths rise

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,028 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

New Zealand’s daily COVID-19 cases fall, some classrooms to reopen

(Reuters) – Daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand fell on Wednesday after a record jump the day before, with most infections still in Auckland as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to affect the country’s biggest city. Authorities reported 60 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 56 were...
EDUCATION
Birmingham Star

Ukraine Reports New Record Daily High Of COVID-19 Cases

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,071 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous high of 23,785 on October 22, the Health Ministry said on October 28. The number of virus-related deaths was 576, the ministry said. Ukraine's tally of infections stands at 2.85 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
66K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy