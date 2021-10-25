Some Russian Regions Begin Off-Work Period as COVID Cases Hit Daily High

Covid-19 booster vaccines can now be given to certain vulnerable people sooner than six months after a second dose.Clinical guidance from the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) has been updated to allow booster jabs to be given earlier to those at highest risk, but only where it makes “operational sense”.Elsewhere, another 43,467 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, latest government figures have revealed.There were 186 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported today, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the last week to 1,066, an increase of 12 per cent in the last week.It comes as England’s coronavirus R number is estimated to have increased from between 1.0 and 1.2 to 1.1 and 1.3. The current R number is the highest it’s been since January. Read More Ministers know it’s only a matter of time before the return of Covid restrictionsWhat we know so far about the Delta Covid sub-variant AY.4.2Hospitals told to stop ‘catastrophic’ ambulance delays as patients die in queues

