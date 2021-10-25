A DIY Man Has Built 'The World's Most Powerful' .50-Caliber Hammer

We don't talk about specialty cameras much around these parts, usually because those discussions require deep technical detail, full of industry jargon about the optical characteristics of the device. That's not the case when talking about DJI's new Ronin 4D cinema camera, though. Sure, we could talk about the ultra-wide aperture and support for third-party lenses, its full-frame 8K sensor, and how it supports up to ISO 5000 for low-light shooting. That stuff isn't nearly as interesting as the real standout features on the Ronin 4D, namely its LIDAR-based autofocus system, its four-axis image stabilization tech, and the proprietary processor that controls it all.
