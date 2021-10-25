Audio Note UK

Today, every person has content coming at them from every angle, all day every day. From new web series and bingeable streaming shows to billboards and TikTok trends, it is increasingly difficult to pick anything out from the mess of stimuli around us. Audio, however, has a unique, dare I say, superpower to break through the fray. From music to news reports to sports coverage to the most basic spoken word, people have embraced audio for more than 100 years (or more than 3000, if you consider oral storytelling). And they continue to embrace it through every moment of its evolution. Audio is a trusted and versatile medium that offers magnificent opportunities to consumers, creators, and advertisers.
