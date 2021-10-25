“Volley for the Cure” Night

East Liverpool Little Potters Cheerleaders and coaches went to YSU for the 11th year in a row to cheer for a cure with ZTA Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic on Sunday. They will be donating $1,437.00 that they have raise for breast cancer awareness. Taylor Ingram won first place in the tumble off, Brooklyn Mcready took second place in the tumble off. East liverpool Little Potters won spirit award, all pink out, community awareness award and the overall fan fanatics and spirit award. They also took second place in the biggest donor category. Back row left to right : Coach Jenn Reed, Loyal Davis, Haylie Call, Courtney Lipinski, Aubrey Lyle, Jayla Wright, Kamika Gibson, Kendall Martin, Hayleigh Gardner, Katelynn Renroad, Aliza Logston, Temperance Stull, Coach Kristina Bryan. Next row left to right : Coach Georgea Pettner, Courtney Barker, Rylie Search, Courtney Lipinski, Gracie Nelson, Nora Nizer, Damaris Copeland, Amelia Travaglino, Brooklyn McCready, Melanie Watson, Jerzie McCready, Dominyka Lisk, Coach Gabrielle Byers, Next row left to right: Coach Caitlyn Jones, Zemira Guthrie, Marlee Weyand, McKinsey Smith, Brynne Powell, Marlee McCoy, Zion’I Alford, Alesana Johnson, Gracie Woolley, Taylor Ingram, Allen Potts, Arianna Ingledue, Ava Shaw, on the floor left to right: Marley Thomphson, Lucy Williams, Cecilia Davis, Sienna Levato, Jayda Bates, Rylie Davis, Alannah Reed, Bayley Martin, Kenzie Minto. (Submitted photo)
