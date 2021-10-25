CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Volley for the Cure” Night

By Tom Katz
 7 days ago

The Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center (NICTC), located at 327 IL-2, Dixon, recently received a very generous...

chagrinvalleytoday.com

Kick-It for cancer cure

With mostly clear skies and the sun shining, it was a beautiful day for kickball as Chagrin Falls Middle School eighth-graders competed in the annual Kick-It for Children’s Cancer tournament at CS Harris Stadium. The event goes back to 2009 when 10-year-old Chagrin Falls resident, Quinn Clarke, started the fundraiser....
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Odessa American

Coffee for a Cure

The Human Bean, 2007 N. Big Spring, Midland, has scheduled Coffee for a Cure benefiting the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at Medical Center Health System Friday. One hundred present of proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program at MCHS. Visit tinyurl.com/8edc4xs.
MIDLAND, TX
WLBT

Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students, parents, teachers, staff and VIP guests at Obama Magnet Elementary raised awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It was a parade of pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month. This was also a fundraising event for the family of a student who recently lost a mother to breast cancer.
JACKSON, MS
WCMessenger.com

Working for a cure

As a breast cancer survivor, Joy Woodruff has dedicated her life to fundraising for a cure through Susan G. Komen. She has participated in 13 3-Day Susan G. Komen walks since 2010.
ADVOCACY
Ricky

Around 90–95% cases of cancer are related to lifestyle

Cancer has been a deadly disease throughout the history of mankind. Although treatments for cancer like chemotherapy are fairly new, cancer has always affected people since centuries ago. The awareness for cancer is much more common nowadays compared to earlier days. Awareness of cancer is good, but prevention of cancer is equally important for all people.
thekatynews.com

9 Types of Cancer Treatments Available to Patients

Treatments for cancer come in many forms, and there are a number of ways medical treatments can prevent a cancer from spreading or shrink its existence in the body. Each of these treatments is designed to improve the quality and duration of life for the patient. Whether it’s a primary...
CANCER
FOX2now.com

It`s time to Shop for the Cure

You can now “Shop for a Cure” at West County Center to help prevent and cure breast cancer. Sean Phillips, the shopping mall’s marketing director, was in our studios to tell us how it all works. Participating stores are donating a portion of their profits during the entire month of October – National Breast Cancer Awareness Month – to several research and support organizations.
HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

Flipping for a cure

While many students and returning alumni spent Saturday morning preparing for game day tailgates and reunion events, others woke up early to flip pancakes for charity. Student volunteers capitalized on the hustle and bustle of the Young Alumni Reunion and the home football game against Duke — a big, close-to-home rival of the University — to put on the annual Pancakes for Parkinson's event, raising money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
EAST LIVERPOOL LITTLE POTTERS CHEER FOR A CURE

East Liverpool Little Potters Cheerleaders and coaches went to YSU for the 11th year in a row to cheer for a cure with ZTA Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic on Sunday. They will be donating $1,437.00 that they have raise for breast cancer awareness. Taylor Ingram won first place in the tumble off, Brooklyn Mcready took second place in the tumble off. East liverpool Little Potters won spirit award, all pink out, community awareness award and the overall fan fanatics and spirit award. They also took second place in the biggest donor category. Back row left to right : Coach Jenn Reed, Loyal Davis, Haylie Call, Courtney Lipinski, Aubrey Lyle, Jayla Wright, Kamika Gibson, Kendall Martin, Hayleigh Gardner, Katelynn Renroad, Aliza Logston, Temperance Stull, Coach Kristina Bryan. Next row left to right : Coach Georgea Pettner, Courtney Barker, Rylie Search, Courtney Lipinski, Gracie Nelson, Nora Nizer, Damaris Copeland, Amelia Travaglino, Brooklyn McCready, Melanie Watson, Jerzie McCready, Dominyka Lisk, Coach Gabrielle Byers, Next row left to right: Coach Caitlyn Jones, Zemira Guthrie, Marlee Weyand, McKinsey Smith, Brynne Powell, Marlee McCoy, Zion’I Alford, Alesana Johnson, Gracie Woolley, Taylor Ingram, Allen Potts, Arianna Ingledue, Ava Shaw, on the floor left to right: Marley Thomphson, Lucy Williams, Cecilia Davis, Sienna Levato, Jayda Bates, Rylie Davis, Alannah Reed, Bayley Martin, Kenzie Minto. (Submitted photo)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
kingstonthisweek.com

Briefs: Crafting a Cure returns in 2022

A popular annual event that coincides with Diabetes Awareness Month has been put on hold until 2022. Crafting a Cure – in support of JDRF will return next year. The fundraiser, which raises money and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), typically raises between $20,000 and $30,000 for the charity each year. The event draws beer enthusiasts, as well as craft breweries from across Ontario and Quebec, who showcase their product and philanthropy. Last year, the local committee saw great success in transitioning to an online event with Beer Boxes available for purchase, as well as some VIP prizes.
ADVOCACY
hottytoddy.com

Cannonball for the Cure Nets $150K

A trio of fathers, with one being from Oxford, drove across the country last week in a Tesla in an effort to raise funds and awareness of SynGAP1 – a rare genetic disorder caused by a variant of the SynGAP1 gene. Oxford attorney Kevin Frye joined two other fathers and...
OXFORD, MS
Orange Leader

The Postscript: Looking into the Box of Cures

When I was eight or nine, I played a game that I invented with my friends. On index cards, alphabetized in a recipe box, were written descriptions of fictional ailments, each with a ridiculous name and an equally ridiculous cure. In order to diagnose what illness my playmates suffered from, I would ask them a list of questions including, “Do you worry about being late?” “Do you have time to do what you like?” and “Are your shoes or boots uncomfortable?” Then I would just watch them for telltale symptoms, like moving more than three times during the interview. Based on what I heard and saw, I would distribute the cards I had made.
HEALTH
Ledger-Independent

Box of Cures

When I was eight or nine, I played a game that I invented with my friends. On index cards, alphabetized in a recipe box, were writt
LIFESTYLE
The News

Successful year for annual St. Jude Pullin’ for a Cure

Many showed up for a good cause recently at the ninth annual St. Jude Pullin’ for a Cure. “It was a great success! We had a huge crowd of spectators and pullers this year. We couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather for the evening,” said event organizer Bonnie Mitchell.
CHARITIES
Sentinel

5 tips to cure the flu fast

The remedies for the flu or the cold are almost as common as the cold itself. Some of these home remedies can help you alleviate your symptoms and avoid the general discomfort caused by having the flu. For this reason, we are going to see some of the most common remedies to quickly and effectively cure the common flu.
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

oscodaherald.com

Oscoda County volleys for the cure

MIO — Volleyball teams from Fairview Area Schools and Mio AuSable Schools met on the court in Mio Tuesday, Oct. 19 for the annual Pink Out game. The annual event is a fundraiser to fight cancer. The goal is to raise $10,000 each year to support Oscoda County residents. “I couldn’t be more happy with the outcome,” Mio organizer Michelle […]
