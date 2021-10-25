CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Covid-19 more likely to cause neurological issues than vaccines, study finds

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgbqb_0cbzSwNz00

Coronavirus is far more likely to cause neurological complications in people than the Covid-19 vaccines, a new study has shown.

Researchers from the University of Oxford analysed the healthcare records of more than 32 million people in England and found that Guillain-Barre syndrome, Bell’s palsy and haemorrhage stroke were linked to both infection and vaccination.

However, while a first dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine can lead to the development of an adverse neurological event shortly after administration, infection from Covid-19 carries a far greater risk than either jab.

The study, published in Nature Medicine , estimates that there were 38 excess cases of Guillain–Barre syndrome per 10 million people given the AstraZeneca vaccine, compared to 145 cases per 10 million after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dr Lahiru Handunnetthi, a co-author of the study, said: “In our study of over 32 million people, we found that several neurological complications such as Guillain-Barre syndrome were linked to both Covid-19 infection and first dose vaccination.

“These neurological complications were very rare, but awareness of these will be important for patient care during mass vaccination programmes across the world.”

Initial vaccine clinical trials were not large enough to be able to detect very rare adverse neurological events – those that happen in less than one person out of 10,000.

The Oxford study was able to achieve this by looking at the real-world data from millions of healthcare records in England.

The authors also report an association between the Pfizer vaccine and haemorrhagic stroke, though experts not involved in the study have questioned this link due to the weakness of the data.

“This was only seen in one cohort, it wasn’t also found in the Scottish data, and it looks to me a very small signal and possibly not very significant,” said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

He said other adverse events linked to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines “were dwarfed by the neurological disorders seen after testing positive for Covid: Guillain–Barre syndrome, myasthenia-like disease, subarachnoid haemorrhage, encephalitis, and Bell’s palsy were all quite common, especially in the first two weeks after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2.

“The neurological complications of Sars-CoV-2 vaccines are much rarer than the neurological complications of Covid-19, showing the vital importance of getting vaccinated.”

Aziz Sheikh, professor of primary care research and development at the University of Edinburgh and a co-author of the paper, said: “A key strength of this study was that we were able to replicate the analysis in Scotland’s national Covid-19 dataset.

“Overall, this provided strong support to the findings observed in the English dataset.”

The authors of the study acknowledged a number of limitations to their findings; only risks associated with the first vaccine dose were examined, as data on outcomes following second doses was limited at the time of the research.

And only hospital admissions and mortality were included in the examined healthcare data, so patients with milder neurological disease may not have been included and the overall burden of neurological adverse events from vaccination and infection could be underestimated.

Comments / 3

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Nature Medicine#The University Of Oxford#Scottish#Imperial College Lond
Axios

A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

Conservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now. Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

These Herbal Medicines Prove Effective In Treating COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Shows

Several herbal medicine and supplement have proven effective in treating mild COVID-19 symptoms, a new study by Filipino researchers found. In the clinical trial funded by the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST), researchers from the University of the Philippines Manila found that lagundi tablets were able to relieve mild symptoms in COVID-19 patients without comorbidities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

COVID-19 Could Cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Induce Nerve Damage, Study Says

Researchers say COVID-19 could cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) added to other after-effects to sufferers' list. The affliction will cause damage to nerves because of an autoimmune system gone rampant caused by the virus found out just recently. This was the conclusion reached by the study that added this to more...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds association between long COVID symptoms and altered oral microbiome

Research by John P. Haran, MD, Ph.D., and Evan S. Bradley, MD, Ph.D., at UMass Chan Medical School, shows that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a significantly higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. These findings suggest an association between the oral microbiome and long COVID that may point to dysfunction in the oral microbiome as a contributor to long COVID.
SCIENCE
Shin

The Perplexing Long-COVID Syndrome: Its Biological Causes

A syndrome is a collection of symptoms of unclear causes, which is different from a disease with a defined set of symptoms and a cause. For example, coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a disease of the lower respiratory tract that’s caused by a virus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In contrast, long-Covid is a syndrome involving multiple organ systems and biological causes.
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigating COVID-19's brain symptoms

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may show neurological symptoms, such as loss of smell, delirium and cognitive impairment. Mayo Clinic researchers are investigating these side effects to determine whether being infected with COVID-19 influences development or progression of Alzheimer's disease and Alzheimer's disease-related dementias (ADRD). While COVID-19 is primarily regarded as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Overweight and obese teens are TWICE as likely to be symptomatic after contracting COVID-19 and will often experience more side effects of the virus, study finds

Being overweight or obese can increase a person's likelihood of being symptomatic after contracting COVID-19, a new study finds. Researchers from Children's Hospital Los Angeles investigated the likelihood of COVID-19 symptoms depending on patients' weights. They found overweight and obese people were more likely to have a symptomatic Covid case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Some COVID Patients Getting Psychosis: Study

Some COVID-19 patients have developed psychiatric symptoms — including psychosis — in the months after getting the disease, according to researchers. One study published by Lancet found 13% of roughly 200,000 observed COVID-19 patients developed a psychiatric or neurological symptom such as mood disorders, strokes and dementia six months after contracting the disease, Business Insider reported.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy