US daylight savings 2021: When do the clocks go back in your time zone?

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeKm0_0cbzSryM00

As temperatures grow colder, many US citizens will also see the hours of daylight lessen - due to the end of daylight saving time (DST).

Daylight saving time is the practice of setting the clock forward an hour, beginning on the second Sunday in March, so the light from the sun can be used for longer.

Once the seasons change and winter gets closer, the clocks are set backwards an hour - meaning most people in the US will get an extra hour of sleep.

When does daylight saving time end?

In the US, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of November, which this year falls on November 7.

On this day, the clocks are set backward by an hour at 2am - so the time becomes 1am for most US citizens.

Who follows daylight saving time?

In the United States, most states adhere to the rules of daylight saving time except Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation, and Hawaii, according to the National Institutes of Standard and Technology (NIST).

The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands also do not follow the practice.

Why do we follow daylight saving time?

The idea for daylight saving time was reportedly first proposed by Benjamin Franklin in 1784, however, it did not become uniformly implemented until 1966 when the Uniform Time Act was created, according to the US Department of Transportation .

Although there were previous periods where the US followed daylight saving, including during World War II when President Roosevelt instituted year-round daylight saving called "War Time," the Uniform Time Act mandated that all states follow a time as decided under the four main time zones, and follow DST, unless the entire state agreed to be exempt.

The Uniform Time Act also meant that all states would implement the time change at the same time.

In later years, the Department of Transportation hypothesised that daylight saving could positively impact violent crime rates, traffic safety, and energy conservation.

However, a subsequent report found that there were minimal changes when DST was implemented.

The daylight saving time the United States follows now wasn’t implemented until 2007 - when it was decided it would begin on the second Sunday of March and end on the first Sunday of November.

DST is now followed for 238 days of the year.

Do you have to manually switch your clocks?

Most clocks will update the time on their own, however, certain appliance clocks may require the time to be updated manually.

Some clocks may also have a DST on/off function that needs to be switched on to change the time.

Comments / 2

cw35.com

Fall back! Don't forget to change clocks on Sunday

It's time for a change for most of the United States. The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
ARIZONA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Time change: Who in the world is for changing the clocks and who's against?

The majority of Americans, and many around the world, want to stop changing the clocks twice a year. What we cannot agree on is whether to stay in standard or daylight saving time all year. Since 2015, more than 350 bills and resolutions, either for permanent standard time or daylight...
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Storm Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and other northeastern states should prepare for flooding, thunderstorms, and potential tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, "area of low pressure will deepen as it brings scattered showers and thunderstorms from the Midwest to the Southeast today before setting its sights on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Friday. Some thunderstorms may be severe today for much of Florida and the Southeast, where line segments capable of producing damaging winds as well as isolated tornadoes out ahead of the cold front are possible."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

