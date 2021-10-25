CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay earns seventh top-five ‘Billboard’ 200 album with ‘Music of the Spheres’

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay‘s new album Music of the Spheres has debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200. The ninth studio effort from Chris Martin and company lands at number four on the chart with a...

Related
PopMatters

Coldplay Don’t Reach the Heart on Ambitious ‘Music of the Spheres’

Too many smug music connoisseurs see Coldplay as an inoffensive, inconsequential mainstream pop act. The critical generosity extended to many modern pop musicians – a turn away from the anti-sellout culture in the 1990s and 2000s – isn’t extended to Coldplay, who rose to prominence at the height of that skepticism. To these people, I usually have one retort: “You don’t like the band that wrote ‘Clocks’?”
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Music of the Spheres”

Coldplay’s new album has a little bit of everything. There’s something to sing along to, something to study to, and something to make you think. Its out-of-this-universe sound will perk your ears up to each unique song in “Music of the Spheres.”. While keeping a consistent electrifying sound, the songs...
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Coldplay Expands Their Music Of The Spheres Stadium Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following strong demand, British rockers Coldplay announced they are expanding their forthcoming Music Of The Spheres 2022 World Tour with a spate of new dates. The additional dates include April 4th at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City, April 30th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and June...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Coldplay say they will stop releasing music after 12 albums: "The challenge is finite"

Coldplay have announced that they plan to stop releasing music after 12 albums. The band's latest LP, Music of the Spheres, was released last Friday and is their ninth studio album. Since their debut in 2000, the four-piece have an unbroken run of eight chart-topping studio albums and will be hoping to continue this tradition with Music of the Spheres, which is executive-produced by Max Martin.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mylo
Person
Chris Martin
Harvard Crimson

‘Music of the Spheres’ Review: Coldplay’s Soaring Cosmic Voyage

Attempts to evoke the sounds of outer space number as many as its mysteries, and Coldplay’s Oct. 15 release of “Music of the Spheres” places the British rock band among the stars. Their ninth studio album embarks on a soaring exploration of the universe’s potential as a source of boundless hope — and even love.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ is catchy, sometimes long-winded synth-pop feat

Very rarely does a band become even slightly as ubiquitous as Coldplay. Their art-rock stylings, archetypal soundscapes and instantly recognizable vocals from lead singer Chris Martin led the group to produce a near-unimaginable number of hit songs. From “Yellow” and “The Scientist” to “Viva la Vida,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and beyond, Coldplay took the world by storm with their 2000 debut album Parachutes and continued their unparalleled musical successes over two decades later.
MUSIC
NME

With Coldplay’s eco-friendly tour, music is again at the forefront of progressive ideas

Trains of schoolchildren in the museums of the future will trudge past statues and tributes to the most significant, well-known and celebrated figures in world history – Churchill, Edison, Darwin, Corden – and stop at the grand centrepiece. A 30-foot replica, cast in condensed avocado and quinoa by classical master Banksy (history’s most shocking and elaborate Rickroll)… of Chris Martin, the man who sparked the Environmental Revolution that dominated the 2020s and saved the entire planet from extinction.
MUSIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Coldplay, Richard Ashcroft, Finneas + More

It's time once again to take a few minutes to talk about what's new in the world of alternative music. Lots of great things to talk about from the past few weeks from our Sunday Studio Cuts show. If you haven't listened, well each week we give you the latest (and greatest) new alternative music releases. We're talking singles, albums, remastered or special releases, top to bottom, left to right, we've got it for you - Sunday Studio Cuts, each Sunday night at 10pm on WRRV. Thanks to Darkside Records, Val (that's me) will give you an inside listen to songs, and even some new artists, that maybe you've never heard before that will soon become part of your playlist!
MUSIC
Soompi

BTS And Coldplay’s “My Universe” Climbs Back Up Billboard’s Hot 100 In Its 4th Week

Over a month after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s hit single “My Universe” climbed back up multiple Billboard charts this week!. For the week ending on October 30, “My Universe” rose to No. 13 on the Hot 100 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States), marking the song’s fourth consecutive week in the top 20 of the chart. (After debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 earlier this month, “My Universe” charted at No. 12 in its second week and No. 18 in its third.)
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

HYBE Labels Artists Dominate the Top 10 of Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart in the 24-Hour and Seventh-Day Updates

From BTS to ENHYPEN, the artists from HYBE Labels are dominating the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter. Hot Trending Songs Chart is Billboard's newly launched chart that ranks the most talked-about or most-mentioned songs on Twitter. It is a chart that shows real-time rankings of the songs for the last 24 hours or the last seven days.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Coldplay album has few hits, ultimately disappoints

Seven-time Grammy winning band, Coldplay, released their ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres” on Oct. 15. This 12-track set explores a theme of space and time with a mix of short interludes, upbeat songs and mournful ballads. Although there are a few captivating songs on “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay’s new album was disappointing as a whole. This is due in part to the lack of lyrical substance. With phenomenal back-tracks to accompany songs, many of the lyrics did not live up to their full potential.
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

The Beatles' 1970 album 'Let It Be' returns to top 10 of 'Billboard' 200 following deluxe reissue's release

The Beatles have gotten back into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to the reissue of the band's final studio album, 1970's Let It Be. The album, which spent four weeks at #1 on the chart in June and July of 1970, reenters the tally at #5 after earning 55,000 equivalent album units during the week following the reissue's October 15 release.
MUSIC
thecentraltrend.com

Music of the Spheres was full of ups and downs, but overall held beautiful music

Coldplay’s name has been floating around for decades, but I had yet to sit down and listen to an album by the band prior to the release of their newest album Music of the Spheres. Similara to the song titles, which were an extravaganza of phrases, singular words, and emojis, the tracks themselves had a blend of familiarity and unknown.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Coldplay, Imagine Dragons top this week’s streaming music picks

After a week of hyping its new album, “Music of the Spheres,” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Coldplay falls out for a full-scale livestream performance at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 to open the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The show will be carried via Amazon music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and on Prime Video, and if you miss it a feature-length version of the concert will be streaming starting in early November on Prime Video.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Northwestern

Liner Notes: Coldplay shoots for the stars with “Music of the Spheres”

Coldplay is one of the most well-known artists in the world. With more than 58 million monthly listeners on Spotify — making it the number five most streamed artist on the platform — and 21.4 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s no surprise that the release of its new album entitled “Music of the Spheres” had heads turning and ears pricking.
MUSIC

