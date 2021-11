JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is safe but without a place to stay after a fire broke out at a Northside home overnight. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says crews responded to the 17400 block of Pentel Court to battle a residential structure fire around 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see fire showing from the home's second story, according to a tweet from JFRD.

