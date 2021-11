Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers has “declined an offer to return” to the Red Sox in 2022, and instead is looking to pursue other opportunities. This would usually be not particularly noteworthy and not something we would post about. However, as we discussed this morning, the Rangers currently have an opening for the hitting coach position. And prior to joining the Red Sox, Hyers was the assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016-17, when Chris Woodward was also there as the team’s third base coach.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO