Scenic fall getaways close to home

Whether ‘Autumn glow’ means tanning in Crete or rosy cheeks after a Cotswolds walk, we round up the best late deals around. City breaks may have fallen off your travel wishlist of late, but few capitals are as convenient – or as rewarding – as Amsterdam. A weekend of museum hopping, from the Van Gogh to the Stedelijk, can be balanced with a visit to Wondr – a 1,200sq m indoor playground. W Amsterdam offers a hotel package with free tickets for up to four people to visit the attraction. Given the Netherlands' entry rules, this is one for families with children under 12; also look out for Covid pass requirements for certain attractions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO