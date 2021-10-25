CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Interglobular dentine identified in cremated human teeth

By Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cremation process destroys a lot of information that can usually be obtained from the human skeleton. Diseases are especially difficult to observe. This has caused a paucity in our knowledge of the disease load in populations that practiced cremation as their main funerary ritual. Dr. Barbara Veselka and Prof. Christophe...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Oldest Footprints of Pre-Humans Identified in Crete – Six Million Years Old

Six million-year-old fossilized footprints on the island show the human foot had begun to develop. The oldest known footprints of pre-humans were found on the Mediterranean island of Crete and are at least six million years old, says an international team of researchers from Germany, Sweden, Greece, Egypt and England, led by Tübingen scientists Uwe Kirscher and Madelaine Böhme of the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen. Their study has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Vitamin D Deficiency#Vitamin A#Human Skeleton#Interglobular#Amgc#Scientific Reports
ScienceAlert

Ancient Golden Mask From 1,000 Years Ago Hides a Gruesome, Bloody Secret

A thousand years ago, in what is now Peru, a middle-aged man was entombed amid a wealth of golden artifacts. His tightly scrunched-up body was turned upside-down, his head detached and placed close by. On his face was a delicate metal mask, with large decorative earrings and bulging beaded eyes. Both the mask and skeleton were streaked red. The red pigment was identified as cinnabar when the mask was first discovered 30 years ago, but researchers led by University of Oxford chemist, Elisabete Pires, were curious to understand what bound the paint together. Their investigation revealed a little more than they were expecting:...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient child sacrifice victims unearthed in Peru

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons — belonging to two children, a teenager and one adult — date to the Wari culture. These four skeletons represent the region's the first known examples of human offerings from the Wari civilization, Edgar Bracamonte Lévano, the excavation's director and research archaeologist with the Royal Tombs of Sipán museum, told Live Science in an email.
WORLD
the university of hawai'i system

Potential direct ancestor of modern humans identified

A direct ancestor to modern humans has been identified, providing clarity to an important chapter in human evolution. The announcement by an international team of researchers, including a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor, was published on October 28 in Evolutionary Anthropology. Homo bodoensis lived in Africa during the Middle...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Phys.org

Why do humans possess a twisted birth canal?

The relatively narrow human birth canal presumably evolved as a "compromise" between its abilities for parturition, support of the inner organs, and upright walking. But not only the size of the birth canal, also its complex, "twisted" shape is an evolutionary puzzle. Katya Stansfield from the University of Vienna and her co-authors have published a study in BMC Biology presenting new insights into why the human birth canal evolved to have this complex shape. They suggest that the longitudinally oval shape of the lower birth canal is beneficial for the stability of the pelvic floor muscles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mammals' noses come from reptiles' jaws: Evolutionary development of facial bones

New examinations of skeletons and animal embryos have allowed researchers to discover how mammals developed protruding, flexible noses. This study contributes to uncovering the origin of mammals' strong sense of smell and creates the potential for new animal models, like chickens or frogs, that are often used in lab experiments to investigate facial development disorders such as cleft palate.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How human transportation habits help explain the behavior of tiny mites

Humans aren't the only flightless creatures who have found a way to take to the sky to get around. Mites, some as tiny as the dot of this "i," zip around the tropical forest they call home by hitching rides on hummingbirds who serve as living, breathing airplanes. The hummingbirds...
AIRPLANES
Phys.org

Using neutrons to analyse human remains

A UK neutron facility has been used to develop a technique to help better understand human skeletal remains that have been subject to heating. Just as we do today, our ancient ancestors practiced cremation in their funeral rites, which means that skeletal remains are often found in a burned state.
CHEMISTRY
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
Florida Star

Dino-Mites: Scientists Unearth Dozens Of Giant Dinosaur Eggs In Fossilized Nest

Archeologists have extracted 30 titanosaur dinosaur eggs found in a two-ton rock in northern Spain and believe there could be as many as 70 more deeper inside the boulder. The titanosaur was a long-necked sauropod that lived until the extinction event at the end of the Cretaceous period 66 million years ago. The eggs were found at a dig site in Loarre in the northeastern Spanish province of Huesca in September.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

The human immune system is an early riser

Circadian clocks, which regulate most of the physiological processes of living beings over a rhythm of about 24 hours, are one of the most fundamental biological mechanisms. By deciphering the cell migration mechanisms underlying the immune response, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in Switzerland, and the Ludwigs-Maximilians University (LMU), in Germany, have shown that the activation of the immune system is modulated according to the time of day. Indeed, the migration of immune cells from the skin to the lymph nodes oscillates over a 24-hours period. Immune function is highest in the resting phase, just before activity resumes — in the afternoon for mice, which are nocturnal animals, and early morning for humans. These results, which can be read in the journal Nature Immunology, suggest that the time of day should possibly be taken into account when administering vaccines or immunotherapies against cancer, in order to increase their effectiveness.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify core genetic networks driving human embryonic stem cell behavior

At the earliest stages of human embryonic development, a small collection of cells known as human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) orchestrates growth and differentiation, eventually giving rise to highly specialized human tissues. As pluripotent cells—progenitors of every type of cell type in the body—hESCs are of central interest to developmental and regenerative biologists. Many genes driving hESC functioning have previously been identified, but powerful tools that shed light on the interrelated activities of these genes have only emerged more recently.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify How Two People Controlled HIV After Stopping Antiretroviral Therapy Treatment

Different mechanisms suppressed the virus in each person. Research led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health has identified two distinct ways that people with HIV can control the virus for an extended period after stopping antiretroviral therapy (ART) under medical supervision. This information could inform efforts to develop new tools to help people with HIV put the virus into remission without taking lifelong medication, which can have long-term side-effects.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy